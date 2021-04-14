Rishi Sunak
IA issues UK Government with green gilt wish list
First issuance expected this year
The Rishi rebound: Chancellor's Budget provides a roadmap for post-Covid debt reduction and economic recovery
Interest rates on hold – for now
Spring Budget 2021: Industry reacts to Sunak's 'fiscal ice age'
Personal tax thresholds and LTA frozen
Spring Budget 2021: Sunak pledges to put green investment at heart of economic recovery
Offshore wind, carbon capture and freeports
Spring Budget 2021: ISA limits unchanged as Sunak focuses on other priorities
Reaction to savings policies
Spring Budget 2021: Sunak extends stamp duty holiday to end of June
'Government guarantee' on mortgages with 5% deposit
Spring Budget 2021: Self-employment grants extended to September
Summer grant subject to "turnover test"
Spring Budget 2021: Sunak adds £65bn of support as OBR cuts growth forecast
Chancellor promises 'whatever it takes'
Spring Budget 2021: Furlough scheme extended until September
Alongside SEISS grants
Spring Budget 2021: Chancellor hikes corporation tax to 25% from 2023
Personal thresholds remain frozen
London to modernise its listing rules as attractiveness stumbles
Hill report calls for cut in free float to 15%
Long Term Asset Fund lawyer urges the FCA: 'Do not rush this'
Fears new product could launch without proper scrutiny
UK borrows £34bn in December as public sector debt set to increase through 2021
Third highest monthly figure since 1993
Out for the count? Brexit deals hefty blow to the City but industry is ready to fight back
Chancellor drums up hype despite manager unease
Own up to level up: Why radical thinking around SME investment will deliver the government's agenda
Co-ownership of businesses is a huge leap forward
Spending Review offers glimpse into future direction of travel - but are more plans coming down the track?
Mixed reaction to government's plans
Sunak's Spending Review 'sobering' as Covid-19 leaves 'scars' on UK economy
Tax rises 'further down the line'
Chancellor warns of 'economic emergency' in Spending Review as borrowing hits £394bn
Largest recorded borrowing level in peacetime
RPI to be reformed in 2030, but no compensation for gilt holders
Part of Spending Review
Green bond issuance set to increase in 2021, predicts Federated Hermes' Murray
New Biden administration 'positive tipping point' for climate
Government promises to unleash net zero investment blitz with 10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution
New stimulus plan to jumpstart green recovery
IA calls for further action on climate change
Seven industry commitments and three asks of government
Investors on 'high alert' as OTS proposals could triple population subject to CGT
Current GTS rates may double in line with income taxation
Chancellor confirms Covid-19 salary top-up scheme
Top-up scheme for next six months