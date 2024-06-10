Lib Dems set out pension policy commitments in manifesto

The Liberal Democrat party has today (10 June) launched its manifesto, with policies aimed at improving the gender pensions gap and investing to tackle climate change on the agenda.
Among its pension policies was an aim to implement measures to "end the gender pension gap in private pensions" as well as a target to "ensure working-age carers can save properly for retirement". The Lib Dems also included measures to improve employment rights, including a target to review pension rules "so that those in the gig economy don't lose out, and portability between roles is protected". Among other measures to improve pensions was an aim to improve the "processing system and providing proper receipts" so that "the scandal of lost top-up payments" for pensions is resolved. ...
