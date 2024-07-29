Kemi Badenoch enters Tory leadership race

Pledges party renewal

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

Kemi Badenoch has made her bid to become the next leader of the Conservative party, entering her last-minute nomination days ahead of the deadline.

The former business secretary joins Priti Patel, Mel Stride, Robert Jenrick, Tom Tugendhat and James Cleverly in the race to take over from Rishi Sunak. Conservative party to name next leader in November The former prime minister pledged to step aside after his party suffered the worst loss in its history at the recent 4 July general election. Deadline for nominations closes today (29 July) ahead of parliament's summer recess, and Badenoch is currently the favourite to win the leadership contest. The new leader will be announced on 2 November, after Conservative party members vo...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Acting Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Friday Briefing: Even one of the Nasdaq's worst days is still not enough to put investors off US tech

US equities suffer worst day in two years as Nasdaq loses $1trn

More on UK

Rachel Reeves to blame Tories for 'covering up the true state of the public finances'
UK

Rachel Reeves to blame Tories for 'covering up the true state of the public finances'

Puts an end to surprise Mini Budgets

Linus Uhlig
clock 29 July 2024 • 2 min read
Kemi Badenoch enters Tory leadership race
UK

Kemi Badenoch enters Tory leadership race

Pledges party renewal

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 29 July 2024 • 1 min read
Rachel Reeves set to expose £20bn hole in the public finances - reports
UK

Rachel Reeves set to expose £20bn hole in the public finances - reports

Announcement Monday

Linus Uhlig
clock 26 July 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot