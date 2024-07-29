Kemi Badenoch enters Tory leadership race

The former business secretary joins Priti Patel, Mel Stride, Robert Jenrick, Tom Tugendhat and James Cleverly in the race to take over from Rishi Sunak. Conservative party to name next leader in November The former prime minister pledged to step aside after his party suffered the worst loss in its history at the recent 4 July general election. Deadline for nominations closes today (29 July) ahead of parliament's summer recess, and Badenoch is currently the favourite to win the leadership contest. The new leader will be announced on 2 November, after Conservative party members vo...