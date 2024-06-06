'My bill is lost': Ros Altmann confirms progress on trust cost disclosure reforms undone by general election

Altmann, a member of the House of Lords, initially introduced her bill in November 2023. After successfully passing through all three readings in the upper chamber, the bill was scheduled to be sent to the House of Commons for debate. However, Altmann confirmed to Investment Week the bill had not been transferred over before Sunak called a general election, meaning it was not up for inclusion in the 'washup'. All public bills that have not completed their parliamentary stages are effectively dropped and have to start again from the beginning, a parliamentary spokesperson explained. ...