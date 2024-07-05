Rishi Sunak resigns as prime minister ahead of stepping down as Conservatives leader

Outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will step down as Conservative Party leader after conceding defeat to Labour in the UK general election.
His announcement came after Labour declared victory with 412 seats in the House of Commons. In a resignation speech at Downing Street on Friday (5 July), Sunak apologised to the country, noting he has "given this job my all". However, the Tory leader added that the voters had sent a clear signal of change, with their judgment ultimately being what matters. Keir Starmer to become UK prime minister after landslide Labour win "I have heard your anger, disappointment and I take responsibility for this loss," Sunak said, promising to step down as Tory party leader as soon as rules for c...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes