Rishi Sunak resigns as prime minister ahead of stepping down as Conservatives leader

His announcement came after Labour declared victory with 412 seats in the House of Commons. In a resignation speech at Downing Street on Friday (5 July), Sunak apologised to the country, noting he has "given this job my all". However, the Tory leader added that the voters had sent a clear signal of change, with their judgment ultimately being what matters. Keir Starmer to become UK prime minister after landslide Labour win "I have heard your anger, disappointment and I take responsibility for this loss," Sunak said, promising to step down as Tory party leader as soon as rules for c...