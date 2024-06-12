UK economic growth flatlines in April

The UK economy stagnated April after 0.4% growth in March, according to the Office for National Statistics.
April's data was impacted by the higher than average rainfall for the month which hampered consumer spending, the ONS said. UK overall rainfall in April was 155% of the long-term average, according to the Met Office's monthly climate summary. There were some areas of induvial sector growth within the report, however, as real gross domestic product was estimated to have increased by 0.7% in the three months to April, compared with the three months to January 2024. Services output grew by 0.2% in April, its fourth consecutive month of growth, and increased by 0.9% in the three months to...
