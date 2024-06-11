Tories reject capital gains tax hike as British ISA proposals absent from manifesto

The Conservatives have committed to preserving Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) and Venture Capital Trusts (VCT) tax incentives and ruled out a capital gains tax hike, from the party’s election manifesto, while British ISA proposals were notably absent.
Some of the key pledges in the party's manifesto published today (11 June) included a further 2p cut to employee National Insurance, no permanent stamp duty for most first-time buyers and the introduction of the "triple lock plus" on state pensions. The Tories also committed to retain key tax incentives for small businesses, including VCTs and EIS, and vowed to build on the policies set out in the Edinburgh Reforms so that the UK continues to be "the world's most innovative and competitive global financial centre". "We will support the City of London's position as the leading global m...
