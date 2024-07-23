Conservative party to name next leader in November

The 1922 committee of backbench Tory MPs drew up a timetable for the contest, with the Conservatives opting to use their party conference as the concluding interview round of the final four candidates. Nominations for the next leader will open tomorrow (23 July) and close before the House of Commons starts its summer recess on Tuesday next week. Reeves' fiscal lock legislation deemed 'largely performative' Successful candidates will require nominations from ten fellow Tory MPs to enter the race. The nominations will narrow down to a final two candidates, which will be announced ...