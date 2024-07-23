Conservative party to name next leader in November

The Conservative party are set to announce their next leader on 2 November, with ousted prime minister Rishi Sunak staying on as head in the preceding three months.
The 1922 committee of backbench Tory MPs drew up a timetable for the contest, with the Conservatives opting to use their party conference as the concluding interview round of the final four candidates. Nominations for the next leader will open tomorrow (23 July) and close before the House of Commons starts its summer recess on Tuesday next week. Reeves' fiscal lock legislation deemed 'largely performative' Successful candidates will require nominations from ten fellow Tory MPs to enter the race. The nominations will narrow down to a final two candidates, which will be announced ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes