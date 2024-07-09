Rishi Sunak names temporary shadow cabinet as David Cameron resigns

Former prime minister Rishi Sunak has formed his interim shadow cabinet in the wake of his party’s most severe loss at the recent general election.
The Conservatives ended up with 121 seats and came second to Labour, which took 412 seats. Many of the former Tory ministers will remain in the same roles from before the election, with James Cleverly now shadow home secretary, Jeremy Hunt shadow chancellor and Andrew Griffith appointed shadow secretary of state for science, innovation and technology. Keir Starmer names cabinet ministers with Angela Rayner as deputy PM But many former Tory frontbenchers are absent, either due to losing their electoral seat last week (4 July) , or having stepped down in the aftermath, causing a mass...
