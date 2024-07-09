Rishi Sunak names temporary shadow cabinet as David Cameron resigns

Reshuffle after election loss

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

Former prime minister Rishi Sunak has formed his interim shadow cabinet in the wake of his party’s most severe loss at the recent general election.

The Conservatives ended up with 121 seats and came second to Labour, which took 412 seats. Many of the former Tory ministers will remain in the same roles from before the election, with James Cleverly now shadow home secretary, Jeremy Hunt shadow chancellor and Andrew Griffith appointed shadow secretary of state for science, innovation and technology. Keir Starmer names cabinet ministers with Angela Rayner as deputy PM But many former Tory frontbenchers are absent, either due to losing their electoral seat last week (4 July) , or having stepped down in the aftermath, causing a mass...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Acting Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Terry Smith: Nvidia is too unpredictable for Fundsmith to invest in

Octopus Investments reshuffles senior leadership team in business restructure

More on UK

EdenTree's Hayley Grafton: Power, politics and pay in the 2024 AGM season
UK

EdenTree's Hayley Grafton: Power, politics and pay in the 2024 AGM season

'Not just a US phenomenon'

Hayley Grafton
clock 10 July 2024 • 5 min read
Tulip Siddiq appointed Labour's City minister
UK

Tulip Siddiq appointed Labour's City minister

Joins UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves' team

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 10 July 2024 • 1 min read
Connection Capital's Claire Madden: Private investor sentiment needs a boost post-election
UK

Connection Capital's Claire Madden: Private investor sentiment needs a boost post-election

'No election-driven bounce'

Claire Madden
clock 09 July 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot