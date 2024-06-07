FIF 2024: Labour's Reeves will seek 'a doctor's mandate' for the economy

The Guardian's political editor Pippa Crerar

clock • 3 min read

Voters are not yet "feeling better off for falling inflation”, argued the Guardian's political editor Pippa Crerar, who echoed recent polls predicting the Labour Party will likely take the reins of the country and its economy after the country votes on 4 July.

Addressing Investment Week's Future of Investment Festival on Wednesday (5 June), Crerar looked ahead at what life in a country and economy led by Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves would look and be like, if Labour was to win the General Election. For some, the election pendulum may have already reached its point of no return, as the path towards a Labour victory becomes increasingly clear. Crerar urged the Labour Party to remain cautious, insisting the Tories still believe "the Labour vote remains soft, there is no great love for Keir Starmer and plenty of ‘do not knows' up for grabs".  ...

Trustpilot