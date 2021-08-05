investment policy

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure trust makes change to investment policy

Investment Trusts

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure trust makes change to investment policy

Broadens investable universe

clock 05 August 2021 • 2 min read
BlackRock Throgmorton trust board to make raft of changes; Whitestone takes over as sole manager

Investment Trusts

BlackRock Throgmorton trust board to make raft of changes; Whitestone takes over as sole manager

Subject to shareholder approval

clock 12 February 2018 •
Trustpilot