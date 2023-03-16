Home REIT faces further uncertainty as multiple outcomes emerge

Possible outcomes on the table now include a continuation under a new investment adviser, an orderly realisation of assets, a takeover by Bluestar Group and a ‘material change’ to the investment policy.

In an RNS notice yesterday (15 March), Home REIT announced it was considering a change to its investment policy to continue as a listed company, following confirmation it had opened a process to consider candidates to replace Alvarium as its investment adviser.

Today (16 March), the former FTSE 250 trust confirmed the Takeovers and Mergers panel had extended the deadline by which Bluestar Group is required either to formalise its bid to take over Home REIT, or walk away. That announcement must now be made by no later than 5pm on 13 April.

In a research note, Winterflood wrote that while the updates provide some colour on the ongoing strategic review announced on 16 February, the future of HOME is "perhaps now even more uncertain".

Home REIT weighs investment policy change as it opens process for new manager

"In addition, uncertainty remains regarding the investigation into allegations of wrongdoing and the outcome of the enhanced audit of the fund's annual results," the broker wrote.

The announcement comes two weeks after RM Funds, a real assets and credit boutique and Home REIT shareholder, tabled a proposal to replace Alvarium as the trust's investment adviser.

Pietro Nicholls, portfolio manager at the firm, told Investment Week: "We welcome that the board is now looking at the alternatives, rather than just a pure M&A process, which we did not think was going to preserve shareholder value over the medium term anyway.

"I would now just wonder how long this process will take because we obviously need to reach a resolution in a relatively short amount of time so that the company can get on a better footing and move forward."

Possible outcomes

Home REIT's shares have been suspended since 3 January after the company failed to publish its annual results for the year to 31 August 2022, due to an ongoing enhanced audit by BDO.

The shares of the company plunged by over 70% to 38p after the publication of a short-seller report by Viceroy Research in November, according to data from Morningstar, which made damning allegations about its financial stability.

Oli Creasey, head of property research at Quilter Cheviot, said that given where shares would be trading if they were not suspended, a deal to take the trust private or liquidation of the assets might be a "good outcome" for shareholders.

Home REIT mulls sale as rent payments collapse

However, he noted that shareholders, who tend to buy into REITs partly for their liquidity, would rather see shares tradeable while such a process takes place.

"As such, they perhaps would like to see the ongoing issues brought to a conclusion, perhaps by changing the manager, return to trading shares, but then see the portfolio liquidated, but still have the option to sell shares in the market if needs be," he said.

"Shares being suspended for a few months is awkward, but this is a quite granular portfolio, and selling it piecemeal could take over a year. Shareholders would not want to be completely locked in for that length of time," he said.

Home REIT shares plunge after short-seller criticism

Alternatively, a new manager could be given a clean slate to rebuild confidence in the company, he said. "Although that is a difficult ask given what has happened in the past few months," he added.

Mark Bentley, director at ShareSoc and Home REIT shareholder, said it is unlikely a takeover of the company will offer best value for shareholders.

"As trust in the current investment manager has gone, appointing a new, capable, investment manager is imperative, in my opinion, and would be the best outcome for Home REIT's shareholders and tenants," he said.

Another option would be to merge with another REIT with a "competent manager", he said, if a suitable and willing REIT can be found.

Investment policy change

The announcement that Home REIT was considering a change to its investment policy caught several shareholders and analysts by surprise. Investment Week understands that a change to the investment mandate may be required once a new investment adviser is appointed.

Last week, the former FTSE 250 investment trust told shareholders that two of its largest tenants, Lotus Sanctuary CIC and Gen Liv UK CIC, respectively comprising 12.5% and 5.7% of the company's annual rent roll, were facing bankruptcy.

This comes after a report by specialist housing manager Simpact, appointed in January to review Home REIT's portfolio, highlighted a serious deterioration in rent collection in February, with just 23% of rent collected in the quarter ending 30 November 2022.

Given the company's sharp rent income reduction, experts have said that a change in the investment policy could include leasing the properties for other uses that provide more secure income. Home REIT declined to comment.

Home REIT nears loan covenant breach as rent collection faces further deterioration

"With the diminution in the rental income, they might be coming under some pressure given how close they are to breaching their loan covenants. It could be that because of that they may need to look at alternative uses for some properties," said Bentley.

"Alternative uses would require a change of investment policy, which is obviously one way that they could raise cash if they needed to reduce debt. Selling properties would not require an investment policy change."

Quilter Cheviot's Creasey noted that with a number of tenants entering financial difficulties, the manager may find it helpful to have a broader scope in terms of what the buildings could be used for, and who the tenants might be.

"I doubt they would be able to propose anything too radical, Home REIT will not become a student accommodation provider, but there are other types of social housing that might require minimal changes to the properties and could bring other, more robust, counterparties into the tenancy agreements."