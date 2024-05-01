Investment Week reveals nominees for Women in Investment Awards 2024

Ceremony on 27 November

clock • 18 min read

Investment Week is pleased to announce the nominees for the Women in Investment Awards 2024, in association with Amundi ETF.

This year, we were delighted to receive 924 nominations from across the industry.    Categories this year included: Rising Star, Most Inspiring Returner, Mentor of the Year and Diversity & Inclusion Champion.     The Women in Investment Awards recognise women who are going beyond their day job to have an impact at team, firm or industry level. They also honour investment companies that can demonstrate progress championing diversity and inclusion within their firms and across the industry. All nominees will now be contacted and invited to complete a short questionnaire to progres...

