Terry Smith adds US semiconductor firm to Fundsmith Equity

Second unnamed holding

Eve Maddock-Jones
2 min read

Fundsmith Equity has invested in US semiconductor firm Texas Instruments for the first time.

According to its latest monthly update, the £24.76bn fund took a "small" holding in the firm in April for an undisclosed amount. As its name suggests, the Nasdaq firm was founded and is still headquartered in Dallas, Texas. It produces both analog and embedded processing chips. Fundsmith Equity withholds name of new stock allocation Over the past year, the stock's share price has risen 7.6%, according to the index's data, and is up just under 50% over five years. Fundsmith Equity also invested in a second firm in April, but said it would reveal the stock "when we have accumulate...

Trustpilot