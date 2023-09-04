Nippon Active Value eyes tweaks to investment policy following double merger

The trust intends to 'acquire meaningful minority stakes in each investee company', it said in the shareholder letter.

In a shareholder letter on 1 September, the trust set out the changes it intends to make to its investment policy, as NAVF is set to increase considerably in size following the rollover of the assets of the two other trusts.

If approved by shareholders at the general meeting on 20 September, the trust will not be "constrained" by any index benchmark in its asset allocation, it said, and it will not have any set limits on sector weightings or stock selection within its portfolio.

The trust will invest in a selective portfolio of shares issued by quoted companies that have the majority of their operations in, or revenue derived from Japan. It will also invest in companies with a majority of consolidated net assets held in Japan or those included in the Tokyo Stock Price Index (TOPIX).

Criteria for potential investee companies will include undervalued firms with a market capitalisation mostly comprised of cash, other liquid investments, real estate and/or tradeable securities; and if the companies have no controlling or majority shareholders.

This is because the trust intends to "acquire meaningful minority stakes in each investee company", it said in the letter, as long as the stake will not change its status as an investment trust.

NAVF will have no restrictions on investee companies' market capitalisation, but it expects the portfolio to be weighted towards small- and mid-cap companies with a market capitalisation of up to $3bn.

The portfolio is expected to have up to 35 holdings, although the trust said it will retain some flexibility in the number of companies it invests in.

The board will apply some restrictions, however, on the size of the trust's investments. These will include:

Investments in the securities of a single issuer should not exceed 20% of gross asset value at the time of investment, unless it is in investment of cash held for working capital purposes and pending investment, or distribution in near cash equivalent instruments such as securities issued or guaranteed by a government or similar agency.

Investments in unquoted companies will be made only if the aggregate interest of the trust in private companies at the time of investment is no more than 10% of its net asset value. This will include the delisting and revaluation of existing holdings as well.

Exposure to derivatives will not exceed 20% of gross asset value at the time of investing.

Total exposure to any single counterparty which has issued derivatives to NAVF will not exceed 20% of gross asset value.

Investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds will not exceed 10% in aggregate, unless the funds have stated in their investment policies they will not invest more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies.

NAVF's board has recommended shareholders to vote in favour of the chages to its investment policy.

In a trading update on 1 September, NAVF revealed that following the completion of the abrdn and Atlantis mergers, it intends to transfer from the specialist fund segment of the London Stock Exchange and have its new and existing shares admitted to the official list and trade on the premium segment of the main market of the LSE.

In its H1 2023 results, the trust reported a 6.7% rise to NAV total return and a 23.2% increase to its share price total return.