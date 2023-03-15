Home REIT weighs investment policy change as it opens process for new manager

An “orderly” realisation of some of all of the company’s assets, as well as the sale of the company is still on the table as the board continues to explore all options to “maximise value for shareholders”.
Home REIT is mulling a change to its investment policy to continue as a listed company, following confirmation it had opened a process to consider candidates to replace Alvarium as its investment adviser.

In a London Stock Exchange notice today (15 March), the board said it is considering whether material changes to its investment policy are necessary or advisable at this stage to continue as a listed company. 

"Any such changes would require the approval of the FCA and shareholders under the listing rules. Any proposals, if recommended, will be put forward to shareholders in due course," the board added. 

Nearly a month after announcing a strategic review and Bluestar Group's unsolicited takeover bid, the trust said it is in discussions with a number of candidates and hoping to conclude the process "as soon as is practicable".

One of the known candidates is RM Funds, an Edinburgh-based real assets and credit manager, which sent a proposal to Home REIT's board to replace Alvarium as its investment adviser on 27 February. 

The board said its current investment advisor, Alvarium Home REIT Advisors, continues to "work closely" with the board and its advisers and will "work towards an orderly handover at the appropriate time". 

"The board continues to explore all options, including an orderly realisation of some or all of its assets and/or a sale of the company to maximise value for shareholders," the notice said.

Home REIT first announced it had received an unsolicited takeover approach by Bluestar Group, a real estate lender whose previous CEO worked at Alvarium, on 16 February. The company was given a month to firm up that bid or walk away.

Also in today's notice, Home REIT said the board and its advisors are in close with Scottish Widows, the group's main lender, adding the company is "grateful for its support to date". 

This comes after an Investment Week investigation found the embattled trust was close to breaching its loan covenants due to dwindling net income as a result of rent strikes, the liquidation of two of its largest tenants, a hefty refurbishment bill and potential valuation write-downs.

Home REIT said Alvarium and Simpact, a specialist housing manager appointed to review the company's portfolio in January,  continue to work closely with the company's tenants to "restore rent payments and maintain service provision" for the occupants of its properties.

