Gore Street Energy Storage Fund to seek investment policy overhaul at AGM

In the meeting, the trust's board will outline details of its proposed new 12-month initial issue and share issuance programme, in which it is looking to offer up to 750 million new ordinary and C shares to investors. The new ordinary shares will be issued "at a price not less than the net asset value per ordinary share" plus a premium to cover expenses, while C shares will be issued at 100p per unit.

The board is looking to raise additional funds to take advantage of its new proposed investment policy, which could see the trust invest in a greater percentage of opportunities outside the UK "to take advantage of the investment manager's considerable pipeline of energy storage opportunities in other markets". The board is also looking to increase the trust's limit on borrowing, and to "clarify" its approach to currency hedging.

"Increasing the market capitalisation of the company will help to make the company attractive to a wider investor base, including to those investors who have expressed a preference for investing in larger investment trusts," the board's directors said. "The ability to employ greater leverage is expected to enable the company to expand the size and scale of operations, support the development of an expanding portfolio, and ultimately to seek to enhance profitability."

Dividend policy

The trust's board is also looking to tweak its dividend policy, which currently gives shareholders 7% of the company's net asset value. The new proposals mean the trust would still target a 7% yield, but based on "prescribed incremental gains in average net asset value per ordinary share for each financial year".

The trust would target dividends of 7% of the trust's average net asset value each financial year, but this target would increase by 0.5 pence per share as the average NAV per share rises above 100 pence. For example, if the average NAV per share rises to between 107 pence and 114 pence, its dividend target would be 7.5%. Dividends would continue to be paid quarterly.

The Gore Street Energy Storage Fund currently trades on a 14.4% premium to NAV, according to data from the Association of Investment Companies. It currently has £358m of total assets and a market cap of £408.9m.