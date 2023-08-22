Jupiter swaps benchmark and reduces annual fee for Responsible Income fund

Investment policy update

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
The investment policy of the fund will also be updated to provide greater clarity of how ESG considerations are incorporated into its investment approach.
Image:

The investment policy of the fund will also be updated to provide greater clarity of how ESG considerations are incorporated into its investment approach.

Jupiter has made a series of changes to the Responsible Income fund, including a reduction in the fixed annual charge, a benchmark swap and an update to its investment policy.

In a letter to shareholders on 14 August, the firm said the comparator benchmark of the £65.1m fund would be updated from the IA UK All Companies sector to the IA UK Equity Income sector to provide "greater clarity" on the fund's objective and income focus. 

"We therefore believe it is more appropriate to compare the fund's performance with other funds in the IA UK Equity Income sector and the fund's classification is also changing to this IA sector," it said. 

Jupiter profits rise 56% in H1 amid cost-cutting drive

The fixed annual charge of all unit classes in the fund will be reduced and the income allocation frequency of the fund will be changed from semi-annually to quarterly.

Jupiter will also update the investment policy of the fund, which is managed by James Moir, to provide greater clarity of how ESG considerations are incorporated into its investment approach.

It will be updated to clarify that the fund invests in companies that are providing solutions to environmental and/or social problems - rather than environmental and social - and provide additional information on the manager's responsible investment approach and exclusions policy.

Richard Buxton to retire from Jupiter

The firm will also add some associated risk factors to highlight specific ESG related risks that apply to the fund.

The investment policy, fixed annual charge and income allocation frequency changes will apply from 25 October 2023, and changes to its comparator benchmark and IA sector from 31 October.

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

The Big Interview: Impax CEO on avoiding 'lazy' ESG acronym and doubling assets by 2030

'Green shoots' for listed private equity as exit activity shows rebound signs

More on Funds

Lothar Mentel (pictured), CEO and chief investment officer of Tatton Investment Management
Funds

Tatton IM launches money market funds

Response to IFA demand and feedback

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 21 August 2023 • 1 min read
Allianz UK Listed Opportunities, JPM Climate Change Solutions, R&M Global Sustainable Opportunities gained an Elite Radar badge
Funds

Evenlode Global Equity among seven funds to gain Elite Ratings from FundCalibre

Two European equity strategies

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 17 August 2023 • 3 min read
The funds run by portfolio managers including Adrian Courtenay, James Hanbury and Oliver Kelton are also being rehoused as part of the restructuring.
Funds

Odey AM in talks to transfer Freddie Neave to Landseer Asset Management

Manager of Odey European and OEI MAC

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 14 August 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Stock Spotlight: Soho House appeal remains despite reduced expansion plans

21 August 2023 • 3 min read
02

GAM board labels proposed rival loan 'insufficient' for stabilisation

21 August 2023 • 2 min read
03

BlackRock Olivia Markham: Gold fever

17 August 2023 • 4 min read
04

Ediston Property confirms plans to sell entire portfolio

21 August 2023 • 1 min read
05

US Solar Fund selects new investment manager

21 August 2023 • 1 min read
06

The Big Interview: Impax CEO on avoiding 'lazy' ESG acronym and doubling assets by 2030

18 August 2023 • 5 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot