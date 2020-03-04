global bond
The polarisation of bond markets: Austria versus Argentina
Argentinian 100-year bonds down 30% over last week
MFS expands fixed income range with global bond fund
Managed by Hawkins and Spector
BlackRock expands fixed income range with strategic global bond fund
Fifth fund in $40bn range
Nomura's Hodges: Credit market will shut down ahead of EU vote leading to 'tidal wave' of new issuance
Will end up with a 'very expensive' market
Investec and PIMCO close global bond mandates as assets fall
Investec assets fall to £80m
Kames Capital adds co-managers to strategic bond funds
Milburn still on leave
M&G's Leaviss buys into '25% undervalued' yen in Global Macro fund
Reduces US dollar exposure
City Financial's fixed income head Glass departs
Future of his fund in doubt
TwentyFour to launch Global Unconstrained fund as Dynamic tops £1bn
Extension of existing strategy
Gross resurrects 'short of a lifetime' to recover losses
Janus manager has success with bund trade
Invesco's fixed income team warn of more bond shocks to come
Invesco Perpetual's fixed income team have said the sector faces "strong headwinds" for some time as summer volatility returns, and markets anticipate interest rate hikes.
Gross gets co-manager as Janus acquires Australian asset manager
Janus Capital has acquired fixed income asset manager Kapstream Capital, in a move which sees Bill Gross gain a co-manager on his Unconstrained Bond fund.
BlackRock overhauls Thiel's Global Bond fund
BlackRock has changed the name and investment objective of its Global Bond fund, managed by Scott Thiel, who will also gain two co-managers.
BIS issues warning over 'violent' market correction
The Bank of International Settlements (BIS) has warned of a potentially 'violent' market crash as financial markets are dangerously stretched.
Thursby and Geikie-Cobb to leave F&C
Fixed income managers Paul Thursby and Peter Geikie-Cobb are to leave F&C later this year.
Gartside: Further bond sell-off 'unlikely' to be as severe as 2013
Nick Gartside, J.P. Morgan Asset Manegement's global fixed income CIO, explains why he expects any further sell-off in fixed income to be more muted, after the cost of shorting government debt jumped.
Legg Mason and Western Asset unveil macro bond fund
Legg Mason Global Asset Management has launched a global macro bond fund through its fixed income subsidiary Western Asset.
Schroders: The fixed income sector offering the best value in 25 years
Schroders' fixed income managers have been adding to US municipal bonds across their portfolios on the view that the sector is ripe for reappraisal by investors.
Vanguard cuts costs on emerging market and bond trackers
Vanguard has moved to reduce prices on its emerging market and global bond trackers as price competition in the passive space heats up.
Where to find value in bonds after the 'taper tantrum'
It would be an understatement to say it has been an interesting and, in many ways, frustrating recent period for bond managers.
Schroders raids US giant for currency specialist
Schroders has expanded its fixed income team with the appointment of Bogdan Popovici from US fund group Wellington Management.
Schroders launches unconstrained bond fund for Jolly
Schroders is preparing to launch a global bond product for Bob Jolly, the firm's head of global macro.
Gross highlights four headwinds that will keep lid on growth
The manager of the world's largest bond fund has highlighted four structural headwinds that pose a risk to growth in developed economies such as the US.