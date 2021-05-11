Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2021 finalist interview: LF Canlife Global Macro Bond Fund

The LF Canlife Global Macro Bond Fund is a finalist in the Global Bonds category at the Investment Week Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2021.

Here, David Arnaud, senior fund manager of the LF Canlife Global Macro Bond Fund, talks about the team behind the fund, the role the strategy could play in client portfolios and weathering the fallout from Covid-19.

Who runs the fund and what is their expertise in this area? What support does the team have from the wider company?

The LF Canlife Global Macro Bond Fund is co-managed by KJ Sinha and myself. We both possess significant experience in fixed income markets, having both begun our careers in 2004.

The fund was launched in May 2012, and KJ and I enjoy the support of the wider fixed income team at Canada Life Asset Management, as well our ten-strong credit research team in London.

In addition, we have further credit capabilities in Toronto and Denver, while of course we are also supported by the wider business areas of performance and risk, operations, compliance and distribution.

What are you trying to achieve for investors with this fund and what role could the fund play in clients' portfolios?

We believe UK investors are materially underweight global fixed income, to the detriment of their portfolios. Truly global, unhedged fixed income exposure has delivered significant return and risk diversification benefits for sterling investors.

We believe the LF Canlife Global Macro Bond Fund provides this exposure for investors within a simple, high-quality portfolio which adds an important layer of diversification within their overall fixed income allocation.

How did you negotiate the market turbulence caused by the fallout from Covid-19 last year and how are you positioned for the recovery?

The fund is unusual compared to many of its UK peers in that all foreign currency exposures are left unhedged. This is because it can provide significant diversification & correlation benefits versus domestic sterling fixed income.

It also gives us an additional return lever to pull. As the Covid-19 storm took hold in March last year, our holdings in government bonds and overweight position in ‘safe haven' currencies such as the US dollar and Japanese yen helped minimise losses during the sell-off.

However, more importantly, these positions also gave us the liquidity to be able to take advantage of attractive opportunities within the corporate bond space.

As companies came to market to issue debt and shore up their balance sheets, we were able to invest in some very high-quality companies at very attractive yields.

In terms of positioning, we believe the rising yield levels across global bond markets will provide an attractive entry point for fixed income investors by giving them access to higher coupons and potential capital gains.

There may also be a further compression of credit spreads in the sectors most affected by the pandemic - namely the retail, property, travel and leisure industries - as investors anticipate a recovery in these areas.

Therefore, we have tilted the portfolio towards a more cyclical bias, buying financial names that benefit from higher yields and adding some select high-quality exposure in some of the worst affected sectors.

Can you highlight one or two positions that have worked well for the strategy recently?

The fund has benefited from strong performance from a number of Covid-resilient issuers that were purchased in the middle of 2020. These included companies such as 3M, a manufacturer of PPE among other businesses, and Goldman Sachs.

We were also able to take advantage of very attractive issues from companies that benefit from implicit government support due to the strategic nature of their operations, such as Paris Aéroport and Airbus.

