Industry reacts: IA Global Bonds sector now split into 14 new segments

The global sector has now become 14 separate groups to make comparison easier

The IA Global Bonds sector has been split into 14 new segments as of today (19 April), with investors welcoming this overhaul designed to make comparisons more straightforward.

The sector has been split into 14 separate groups, with four across sovereign debt, three in credit, three mixed bond sectors, three high yield ones and a specialist bond sector.

The new sovereign debt sectors are: USD Government Bond, EUR Government Bond, Global Government Bond and Global Inflation Linked Bond, while the credit sectors include USD Corporate Bond, EUR Corporate Bond and Global Corporate Bond.

The remaining half of the new sectors include USD Mixed Bond, EUR Mixed Bond, Global Mixed Bond, USD High Yield Bond, EUR High Yield Bond, Global High Yield Bond and a Specialist Bond sector, which is any bond fund that invests at least 80% in bond securities, but does not qualify for any of the other 13 sectors.

Over 530 ETFs to be included in Investment Association sectors

"The new sectors more concisely and accurately separate funds according to their investment strategies. From a fund selectors' point of view, this is a positive step forward. The new sectors provide a more useful starting point for uncovering the best funds available in specific areas of fixed income markets," John McTaggart, fund analyst at FE Investments told Investment Week.

"Fund researchers and analysts will now very quickly be able to assess the best performing funds within twelve very different markets, such as USD corporate bonds and Global Government Bonds," he added.

Paul Angell, investment research analyst at Square Mile recalls how the IA Global Bond sector left many investors "feeling bewildered at first sight", given the existing 210 funds investing across different geographies and a plethora of currency hedging options available.

"At Square Mile we welcome this re-classification and were pleased to participate during the consultation period. We believe the new sectors should make fund selection in this space significantly more straightforward as investors can theoretically assess like for like competing funds from a resource, risk and performance perspective," he said.

However, Angell still believes there is room from improvement: "One limitation remaining in the new sectors is that constituent funds may still contain a degree of hedging discrepancies. Investors will need to be vigilant to recognise the funds where this is the case so as to not draw misleading risk and performance comparisons."

ETF inclusion in IA sectors set for April 2021 as Global Bonds sectors splits

Juliet Schooling Latter, research director at Chelsea Financial Services, expects the changes to make it easier for investors to navigate the sector and make comparisons. "All people ever really want - be they retail investors, advisers or professional buyers - is the change to compare funds that are doing similar things.

"There were so many funds in the global bonds sector doing so many different things that this just wasn't possible - so splitting the category makes complete senses - especially as more ETFs are now being added.There are a lot of bond sectors now, but hopefully comparison at least has been made easier," Latter said.

The changes come as investors will, from today, be able to compare ETFs within the Investment Association sectors, with more than 530 exchange-trades funds entering the investment universe.

The ETFs have been submitted for inclusion by 11 providers including Amundi, BlackRock, Fidelity International, First Trust, Franklin Templeton, HSBC Asset Management, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Legal & General Investment Management, Lyxor, Vanguard and XTrackers.

Inclusion of these new ETFs brings the number of funds within the IA universe to 4,100.

List of new bond sectors and the IA's definitions

USD Government Bond

Funds which invest at least 80% of their assets in USD denominated Government bonds (issued or explicitly guaranteed by the US government).

EUR Government Bond

Funds which invest at least 80% of their assets in EUR denominated Government bonds (issued or explicitly guaranteed by European governments).

Global Government Bond

Funds which invest at least 80% of their assets in a diversified portfolio of Government backed securities from around the world in a variety of currencies.

Global Inflation Linked Bond

Funds which invest at least 80% of their assets in a diversified portfolio of inflation linked bond securities from around the world in a variety of issuers and currencies.

USD Corporate Bond

Funds which invest at least 80% of their assets in US Dollar denominated, triple BBB minus or above corporate bond securities.

EUR Corporate Bond

Funds which invest at least 80% of their assets in EUR denominated, triple BBB minus or above corporate bond securities.

Global Corporate Bond

Funds which invest at least 80% of their assets in a diversified portfolio of triple BBB minus or above corporate bond securities from around the world in a variety of currencies.

USD Mixed Bond

Funds which invest at least 80% of their assets in USD denominated bond securities.

EUR Mixed Bond

Funds which invest at least 80% of their assets in EUR denominated bond securities.

Global Mixed Bond

Funds which invest at least 80% of their assets in bond securities. A fund may invest in a broad mix of bonds across the bond credit, type and/or currency spectrum.

USD High Yield Bond

Funds which invest at least 80% of their assets in USD denominated, below BBB minus fixed income securities.

EUR High Yield Bond

Funds which invest at least 80% of their assets in EUR denominated, below BBB minus fixed income securities.

Global High Yield Bond

Funds which invest at least 80% of their assets in a diversified portfolio of below BBB minus fixed income securities from around the world in a variety of issuers and currencies.

Specialist Bond

Funds that invest at least 80% in bond securities but which do not qualify for inclusion in any of the other IA Bond sectors.