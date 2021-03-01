A recipe for disaster? 'Coiled spring' bond market falls 'just the beginning', experts warn

Bond markets are ready to twitch into action at the first sign of inflation, according to AJ Bell

A combination of record low bond yields, inflationary expectations and the continuing vaccine roll-out could "spell trouble" for bond investors, according to several investment professionals, who warn that ultra-loose monetary policy over the past decade has left the asset class "a coiled spring" susceptible to further price falls as prospects for the global economy improve.

According to data from AJ Bell, 10-year gilt yields have returned to pre-pandemic levels for the first time since March last year, having risen from 0.2% to 0.75% since the start of 2021.

Yields on 10-year Treasuries have also returned to levels last seen before the coronavirus crisis, having now reached almost 1.4%.

Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at AJ Bell, warned that as the global vaccine roll-out leads to a swift economic recovery, price falls seen across bonds this year "could be just the beginning".

"This is, of course, on the back of a tremendous run of performance, stoked by low interest rates, and quantitative easing," he explained.

"Yields have fallen to such record low levels that the bond market is like a coiled spring, ready to twitch into action at the first sign of inflation or interest rate rises."

Khalaf said a reduction in stimulus from central banks as the economic outlook improves is highly likely, and predicts that conversations around when to withdraw QE or raise rates will be on the cards.

"Given how much the bond market has been propped up by central bank activity, kicking away this crutch will inevitably lead to a fall in prices," the senior analyst continued.

"Markets will look to pre-empt central bankers and that is probably why we are seeing yields rising now."

However, Federated Hermes' senior economist Silvia Dall'Angelo said that central banks have "gone out of their way" to reassure markets they will maintain accommodative monetary positions, with ECB president Christine Lagarde announcing last month that the central bank is "closely monitoring" longer-term nominal bond yields. According to Dall'Angelo, this kind of language from the ECB "typically evokes readiness to act".

"Additional stimulus is unlikely in the short term, as the PEPP is flexible enough to allow for a temporarily faster pace of purchasing, if necessary," she reasoned. "Meanwhile, Fed officials - scarred by the 2013 taper tantrum episode - have also verbally intervened to contain the rise in bond yields.

"At his semi-annual testimony to Congress Federal Reserve Chair [Jerome] Powell struck a dovish tone, stressing the economy is still a long way from the Fed's employment and inflation goals. Along the same lines, vice-chair [Richard] Clarida said tapering is not on the menu for this year."

Inflationary risks

That said, several commentators have warned inflationary risks remain on the cards for bond investors, with Powell shifting policy to let inflation run hot in August last year, and the Democrats' 'blue sweep' in January leading to US 10-year break-evens pricing in inflation of above 2%.

Eva Sun-Wai, manager of the M&G Global Government Bond fund, questioned whether such levels are achievable, given that for inflation to be sustained near the 2% level employment levels must be near-full, yet labour markets "may not be recovering as quickly as expected".

"US initial jobless claims indicate that current employment readings continue to be weaker than expected," she pointed out.

"It is also hard to quantify risks such as whether furloughed/laid-off workers will be able to retrain easily into new industries, and the risk of hysteresis, which indicates a more permanent change in the workforce as those unemployed for long periods of time lose skills and struggle to become employable, even after the end of recessions."