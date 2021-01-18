Is the only way up? Five surprising market predictions for 2021

We are not talking about a random one or two measures of inflation, we are talking about the entire range. CPI, PPI, PCE, maybe even wages.





Over the longer term, the output gap will take years to close and that fact, along with the mountain of debt created, will serve as a natural disinflationary impulse.





B ut the near term is an entirely different story. A synchronised global re-opening as vaccines are rolled out will create price pressures throughout the system.





As consumers start to normalise their lives and consumption patterns, the combination of an existing supply shock and flattering base effects could shake the complacency on the inflation front.



