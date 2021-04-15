Over 530 ETFs to be included in Investment Association sectors

The IA Global sector will house 71 products, making it one of the largest sectors

Investors will be able to compare ETFs within the Investment Association sectors from Monday (19 April), according to the trade body, with more than 530 exchange-trades funds entering the investment universe.

The ETFs have been submitted for inclusion by 11 providers including Amundi, BlackRock, Fidelity International, First Trust, Franklin Templeton, HSBC Asset Management, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Legal & General Investment Management, Lyxor, Vanguard and XTrackers.

Inclusion of these new ETFs will bring the number of funds within the IA universe to 4,100 and will led to wider changes across the piste.

Given that 129 ETFs would enter the IA Global Bonds sector, thereby increasing its size by 50%, 14 new bond sectors will be launched on Monday which will categorise vehicles based on type of bond, credit type and which currency they focus on.

The IA Specialist and IA Global sectors will therefore house the largest number of ETFs, with a respective increase of 79 and 71 new products in each.

European ETF market opens 2021 breaking €1trn barrier

Jonathan Lipkin, director for policy, strategy and research at the Investment Association, said: "ETFs are a rapidly growing part of the UK fund market. Their inclusion in the IA sector framework recognises this, helping savers and their advisers to make comparisons and choose funds to meet their long-term financial goals."

Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at AJ Bell, said the inclusion of ETFs in the IA sectors may sounds "like an arcane technical development", but that it marks "another step into the mainstream for ETF investing in the UK".

"It will bump up the visibility and comparability of ETFs, and provide a further competitive challenge to active funds and index trackers," he said.

"As ETFs rise in profile, more investors will likely join the growing throng of converts, and their inclusion in the Investment Association sectors will only serve to accelerate that trend."

List of new bond sectors and the IA's definitions

USD Government Bond

Funds which invest at least 80% of their assets in USD denominated Government bonds (issued or explicitly guaranteed by the US government).

EUR Government Bond

Funds which invest at least 80% of their assets in EUR denominated Government bonds (issued or explicitly guaranteed by European governments).

Global Government Bond

Funds which invest at least 80% of their assets in a diversified portfolio of Government backed securities from around the world in a variety of currencies.

Global Inflation Linked Bond

Funds which invest at least 80% of their assets in a diversified portfolio of inflation linked bond securities from around the world in a variety of issuers and currencies.

USD Corporate Bond

Funds which invest at least 80% of their assets in US Dollar denominated, triple BBB minus or above corporate bond securities.

EUR Corporate Bond

Funds which invest at least 80% of their assets in EUR denominated, triple BBB minus or above corporate bond securities.

Global Corporate Bond

Funds which invest at least 80% of their assets in a diversified portfolio of triple BBB minus or above corporate bond securities from around the world in a variety of currencies.

USD Mixed Bond

Funds which invest at least 80% of their assets in USD denominated bond securities.

EUR Mixed Bond

Funds which invest at least 80% of their assets in EUR denominated bond securities.

Global Mixed Bond

Funds which invest at least 80% of their assets in bond securities. A fund may invest in a broad mix of bonds across the bond credit, type and/or currency spectrum.

USD High Yield Bond

Funds which invest at least 80% of their assets in USD denominated, below BBB minus fixed income securities.

EUR High Yield Bond

Funds which invest at least 80% of their assets in EUR denominated, below BBB minus fixed income securities.

Global High Yield Bond

Funds which invest at least 80% of their assets in a diversified portfolio of below BBB minus fixed income securities from around the world in a variety of issuers and currencies.

Specialist Bond

Funds that invest at least 80% in bond securities but which do not qualify for inclusion in any of the other IA Bond sectors.