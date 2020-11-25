The race for tech supremacy: China's AI battle with the US is not without its hurdles

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology that enables machines to learn and perform similarly to a human brain, will be strategically important to any nation's economic, technological, and military interests in future.

In the race for global leadership, China and the US are well ahead of the rest of the world and we are seeing a widening gap.

Unveiled in July 2017, China's AI development plan clearly states the country's ambition: to create an AI industry worth ¥10trn and achieve global supremacy by 2030.

They have made significant progress since then, from the provision of legal frameworks, talent acquisition, and funding of AI start-ups, to the launch of a technology innovation board on the stock exchange.

Overall, the US still leads in the absolute number of technology start-ups, but China is rapidly catching up and is already ahead in some areas.

China filed more than 30,000 patents for AI in 2018, about 2.5 times more than the US, according to research by Nikkei. Baidu, Tencent and State Grid Corp are among the Chinese companies on a Nikkei ranking of the top 50 patent filers.

The chart below shows how China and the US compare to each other at a high level.

The most valuable AI unicorns in 2019 were split roughly equally between the Chinese and the Americans.

China's share of citations in the top 10% of AI papers increased from 3% in 2000 to 26% in 2018, while the US fell from 40% to 29%, according to findings by the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence.

While China and the US are both dominant in this sector, their approach to AI differs.

A different approach

When it comes to developing new technologies, US companies typically look for cutting-edge technology and spend years on research. Commercialisation happens after the technology is mostly ready.

On the other hand, Chinese companies often commercialise early on as the technology is still being developed. This often results in a shorter payback cycle.

Their approach requires faster learning and iterative upgrades because the products are in active use by consumers. User data and feedback constantly enhance product design and performance.

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, has used this approach. Founded in 2012, the company made $17bn in sales in 2019, more than three times what Facebook generated at the same eight-year milestone.

At the core of ByteDance's apps, the "For You" algorithm now makes accurate recommendations of videos and news feeds uniquely tailored to each user.

It did not work as well in earlier versions but made gradual daily improvements using the massive volume of data generated by its users.

Some early applications of a new technology might seem trivial, but they all contribute to the continuous advancement of the technology.

For example, AI is used in a wide range of applications in China from AI-teaching and chatbots to using facial recognition to combat jaywalking.

Some of their providers, such as SenseTime and iFLYtek have become world-leading in computer vision, speech recognition and natural language processing.

The success of this approach also relies on government and consumers adapting quickly. In the mobile internet era, we have seen how China leapfrogged developed countries by embracing technologies like 4G and online payments.

AI-related technologies are currently used by the Chinese government to fight Covid-19, from screening and diagnosis to containment and vaccine development.