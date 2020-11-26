In a league of its own: Relentless bond and equity market growth puts China ahead of the rest

The rise of China to global economic and geopolitical prominence has been a long time coming, following centuries of relative economic decline spanning its feudal and Maoist periods.

By virtue of its authoritarian and closed system of government, China's integration into global capital markets has been slower than one might expect from a democracy, although this has accelerated in recent decades and presents opportunities to investors.

Fixed income

In recent years, China has become one of the world's largest bond markets, second only to the US. However, global investors remain vastly underinvested in the Chinese bond market relative to its size.

The abolition of quota-based access and the ability of foreign investors to access the onshore market directly via Bond Connect in 2017 has spurred internationalisation of the renminbi in line with China's strategic growth objectives.

TEMIT's Sehgal and Ness: Covid-19 vaccine optimism boosts investor confidence

Other advances include the inclusion of the renminbi into the IMF's Special Depositor Receipt basket alongside the US dollar, euro, sterling and yen.

The ongoing addition of Chinese bonds to major global fixed income indices such as the Barclays Global Aggregate index, the JP Morgan Global Bond index and the FTSE World Global Bond index provide a major tailwind towards onshore Chinese bonds becoming a staple part of an international investor's portfolio.

I would argue the main challenge facing multi-asset investors at the moment is finding reasonably priced equity-beta diversifiers, ideally which are also liquid.

As the physical property fund issues have illustrated recently, phantom liquidity is a dangerous game.

As the chart below shows, Chinese government bonds yield significantly more than UK, US and German government bonds, which would have traditionally served as equity diversifiers in an investor's portfolio.

This means they have the benefit of additional 'carry' (the return you get for holding an asset) and, critically, the ability for yields to fall as markets encounter stress.

With traditional government bonds being incredibly expensive, investors have to think further outside the box if they expect the next 30 years of multi-asset investment to be as amenable as the past 30.

Defying de-globalisation: How China found its groove amid trade tensions

With this in mind, we find the onshore Chinese government debt market to be attractive and invested in UBS's China Bond fund in July.

For a country that has the same credit rating as Japan (and is the world's second largest net creditor), GBP hedged investors can achieve yields of around 2.5% for roughly five years of duration risk (versus 13 years of duration risk in the All-Stock Gilt index and a yield of 70bps).

Chinese bonds also have demographics in their favour, as their massive population ages and likely shifts their savings from equities to safer securities.

The 'one-child policy', which was introduced in 1979, has created a particularly large cohort of the Chinese population which are approaching retirement.