Vanguard's Sarang Kulkarni takes 'controlled risks' in cyclical sectors

Profiting from having bought high-quality names in the fixed income market at "extremely attractive premiums" during the height of the coronavirus market sell-off allowed the Vanguard Global Credit Bond fund to take "controlled" bets in higher-risk, cyclical sectors as the market rebound commenced.

Manager Sarang Kulkarni said he had been "just as confused and concerned as anybody else" in March, as markets indiscriminately punished both stocks and bonds.

However, he reasoned, "when we saw some of the higher-quality companies trading at such high premiums, that was a no brainer for us".

"We were buying A-rated companies… where normally you do not get much of a premium but because of what had happened with the liquidity crunch in the market, these bonds were trading at extremely attractive premiums," he explained.

Those bonds included names in the tech space, as well as producers of consumer staple products such as Danone, Reckitt Benckiser and Colgate.

Subsequently, a lack of certainty over the impact of global lockdowns meant it was these credits that were the first to benefit from the recovery, Kulkarni continued, as outflows reversed and competitors were able to start buying up those high-quality names.

"That really benefited us," the manager said. "With this outperformance behind us it allowed us to take small, very controlled risks in some of the more cyclical sectors like automobiles, banks and financial services."

Kulkarni said the management team was "really selective about what we were buying" in this area, and is guided by an assessment of the strength of a company's business model and balance sheet.

For instance, while the real estate sector struggled, the fund found opportunities in names that had exposure to residential and commercial assets, and that had activities in countries where governments gave tenants rent support during lockdown.

Similarly, some names within the aviation sector gave Kulkarni confidence by "coming up with battle plans to deal with this prolonged downturn", including cutting dividends and raising liquidity.

The £287m fund also "took advantage of some of the really attractively priced new issuance that came to the market" in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

"We used all of these different strategies to build up a steady base of performance over the past few months," Kulkarni said.

Looking forward, the manager predicted that "a lot of the easy money has been made".

"Now I think it is time to be a bit more cautious about the shape of the recovery, what it really means and what is priced into the market, especially for a lot of these cyclical names," he said.

Year-to-date, the Vanguard Global Credit Bond fund is up 10.2%, according to FE fundinfo data, ahead of its IA Global Bond sector average 6.1% gain and Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Credit index benchmark's return of 5.5%.

Since the fund's inception in September 2017, it has gained 21.5% versus returns of 14.3% and 10.7% from its benchmark and peers respectively.