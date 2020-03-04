geopolitical risk
China stands at the door of the year with two faces
What lies ahead in 2020? Will the US economy tip into recession or accelerate? Will Brexit make or break the UK and its erstwhile partners in Europe?
The sweet spot for high-yield credit
It is shaping up to be an eventful year for investors with January alone presenting two unforeseen events – an escalation in US-Iran tensions and fears about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Asian sector due to see the biggest growth rebound
Asian equity markets have underperformed developed markets since around the taper tantrum in 2013, driven partly by monetary policy and tax cuts in the US and partly by investors’ caution on Asia.
Currency set to drive returns from EMD in 2020
While valuations in emerging bond markets may look fairer after solid performance in 2019, we believe various factors remain supportive to the outlook.
New year, old problems: The macro outlook for 2020
Heightened volatility here to stay
Gold: All I want is 2020 vision
Recent sharp movements are 'rare'
FX market volatility: What will happen in 2020?
2019 was marked by US dollar appreciation
Martin Gilbert: Will this decade be more of a whimper than a roar?
What investors need to add to their checklists for the next 10 years
Investors must not get carried away with growth recovery
Not all economic indicators have turned green
The decade of the Twenties: Why long-term stockmarket returns should 'reassure investors'
The current macroeconomic backdrop is a good opportunity for us to be reminded of the difference between 'signal' and 'noise'.
Investment managers must be unusually attentive to politics
A return to safe-haven stocks
Year of the Rat: A new dawn for China?
Growing hope for new riches in Lunar New Year
M&G's Leaviss on the market trends to look out for
Which will evolve and which will wither?
US removes 'currency manipulator' label from China
Ahead of 'phase one' agreement
Experts urge investors not to reposition portfolios in wake of 'inferno' Iran-US crisis
Oil and gas stocks rise amid escalating tensions
S&P 500 leads in strong year for developed market equities
Stockmarkets finish 2019 at three-year highs
Schroders multi-asset team backs equities as recession risk falls
Thawing of geopolitical tensions behind positive outlook
The opportunities in the Gulf markets
Saudi Arabia's successful 'Future Investment Initiative' ('Davos in the desert') last month and the much-anticipated listing of Aramco have reminded us of the potential of the Gulf region for investors.
Now is not the time to give up on US Treasuries
Still a good case for long-duration assets
How investment managers should respond to new risk challenges
Looking beyond trade wars and Brexit
What is the trade war costing?
As the trade war rumbles on, presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping need to agree on a trade deal, as both economies are weakening.
Why China will weather the trade war
Country's growth story remains intact
Turkey: Beginning of the end or yet another chapter?
'Muddle-through' scenario for the economy
Managers warn tensions in Middle East could lead to elevated oil prices
Following drone attacks on Saudi oil fields