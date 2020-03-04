geopolitical risk

The sweet spot for high-yield credit
The sweet spot for high-yield credit

It is shaping up to be an eventful year for investors with January alone presenting two unforeseen events – an escalation in US-Iran tensions and fears about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The opportunities in the Gulf markets
The opportunities in the Gulf markets

Saudi Arabia's successful 'Future Investment Initiative' ('Davos in the desert') last month and the much-anticipated listing of Aramco have reminded us of the potential of the Gulf region for investors.

What is the trade war costing?
What is the trade war costing?

As the trade war rumbles on, presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping need to agree on a trade deal, as both economies are weakening.

  • Asia