Mark Mobius: Why 'the US may regret' hostility towards Chinese tech

Founder of Mobius Capital Partners Mark Mobius speaks to Mike Sheen about the "incredible opportunity" of the Covid-19 sell-off, why India is poised to bounce back and China's plans to take on US tech dominance.

Pre-Covid, you were known to do a lot of travelling to meet with investee company executives across emerging markets. How have global coronavirus restrictions impacted your ability to stay in contact and engage with companies?

We have had do it by Zoom. In fact, in the next hour, I will be on a phone call with one of the companies in which we have invested.

We like to travel and see these people, but it has not been possible. But actually, it has been pretty effective.

We have been able to get the questions that we have in and to make recommendations, and companies have been receptive.

How active were you in the worst bouts of Covid-related volatility? Were you able to identify any particular opportunities?

It was a great opportunity for us to buy, buy, buy. It really is very seldom that you have this kind of opportunity where you know that the market is going to recover and that the panic is quite irrational.

It was an incredible opportunity for anybody who had some cash laying around to throw at the market, which means performance has been very good as, since March, markets have all been up dramatically.

Emerging market currencies have surprisingly been much, much stronger than I expected. It is really quite remarkable when you think about it.

India turned out to be a real winner for us. We are completely independent of any index and the fact that India now represents something like 20% of our portfolio is an indication of that. Taiwan, South Korea and even Turkey, have also been very positive.

In terms of Mobius IT's largest geographical exposures - India, Brazil, Korea, Taiwan - how well are these economies positioned to bounce back after from Covid?

India is very well placed. The country has really surprised a lot of people by the fact that Covid infections have not spread as expected. It is not because they have had a massive vaccine rollout, but I think people just developed immunity. The fact that it is a young population also helps.

In a lot of emerging market societies, the people have been exposed to many more viruses than perhaps people in the developed countries.

Are there any particular sectors that you would expect to do well in India going into the latter half of this year?

Anything related to healthcare. Not pharmaceutical companies - we are particularly interested in healthcare; measurements, testing, that sort of thing.

This is not only true in India, but also Brazil and other countries where these companies that specialise in testing are branching out into treatment.

The other thing is software. The Indians are quite good at developing software and selling it globally.

We also like anything to do with infrastructure, because there is going to be a lot more infrastructure spending in India. The government is also moving more rapidly now towards the privatisation of state-owned enterprises, which is going to give a big boost to the economy.