From 20 to zero: What is not to love about Chinese equities?

With many investors keen to take profits on US equities after their recent strong performance, more are looking at emerging market assets.

Indeed, it has recently been suggested by one economist that sizeable exposure to China is essential. I disagree and suggest the correct figure should be 20% or zero. Let me explain.

Two arguments put forward for holding Chinese equities are not very persuasive, namely strong economic growth and very attractive valuations. It is an old story that China will be one of the faster growing economies over coming decades, overtaking the USA on some estimates.

President Xi Jinping's ambitious plans to double the size of the economy by 2035 would imply an annual average growth rate of 4.7% to 5%. As such news is so widely known, financial theory suggests it should be fully in the price.

What about the valuations of Chinese equities? The answer partly depends on which index is used among several possibilities.

However, if we examine the CSI 300, one of the main domestic indices, it is trading on a PE ratio of 15, in the middle of its decade long range.

Why then might weightings be closer to 20%? The answer would be capital flows, i.e. a momentum trade.

Active investors can get ahead of index trackers. The market cap of China's stock markets already exceeds the UK, and there is a long-term story of accelerating representation of mainland China in benchmarks.

After all, the US stock market is around 40% to 55% of global market cap depending on the measure used. A related argument is the technology opportunities in China.

Investors are desperately seeking access to growth stories in the current environment, hence the interest in the NASDAQ, climate change funds, or the technology complex which Chinese entrepreneurs have created to meet the needs of one billion consumers.

Earnings issues

Why should the correct figure be zero? Three factors to consider are corporate earnings, politics and ESG issues. Rapid economic growth does not necessarily equate with businesses making strong and sustainable profits.

Academic research, notably from Cambridge Professor Elroy Dimson (of Cambridge), and Professor Paul Marsh and Dr Mike Staunton (both of the London Business School), has revealed no evidence of a connection between growth in a country's GDP and its stock market performance.

Indeed, have Chinese equities outperformed their US counterparts in the past 20 years, despite a faster growing economy? No.

Part of the reason is the sectoral composition of emerging market stockmarkets, often not matching areas of strength in the economy, and part relates to the ownership and oversight of shares, the balance of private, public or state-owned companies.

In this respect, we must remember one vital fact, namely that the Communist Party of China controls the business environment in a different manner to that seen in western economies.

Recently, not only was Jack Ma's Ant IPO halted at short notice, after critical comments about the leadership, but a new stream of regulation has appeared disrupting many technology companies. At its most basic, the Party cannot allow other centres of power to become too strong.

If Chinese firms will find it more difficult to make large domestic profits, can they exploit overseas opportunities? In some countries certainly, helped by Belt & Road financing, but China's relations have deteriorated with many of its Asian neighbours.

Examples would include the war of words over trade between Australia and China, or how the violence over the Indian-Chinese border resulted in India imposing bans on Chinese apps.