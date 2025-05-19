Register for IW's Future of Investment Festival: SDR impact, managing geopolitical risk and AI transformation

During a time of significant geopolitical and regulatory upheaval for investors, this year's event at Convene, 155 Bishopsgate in London will explore how to invest in a changing world. In particular, our speakers will be discussing how the FCA's new SDR requirements are shaping the future of sustainable investing and the implications for fund selectors and financial advisers. Alicia Kedzierski, head of department for ESG at the FCA, will be sharing her practical guide to fund labelling, while Julia Dreblow, founder of SRI Services, will decode what SDR means for investment advice. ...