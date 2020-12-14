Shiny future ahead? Economic recovery optimism slashes safe-haven gold boom

They say that not everything that shines is golden, as this has certainly been borne out by the recent trends in the global financial markets.

After all, the value of the safe haven asset gold has fallen by a hefty 7% since Pfizer-BioNTech announced the development and successful trials of its coronavirus vaccine, the world's economy begins to rebound and businesses look forward to the restoration of relative normality.

In this post, we will appraise the price movement of gold in recent times, while asking what the future will hold for this popular safe haven asset.

The rise and fall of gold in 2020

It will come as no surprise that the value of gold soared during the first six months of 2020, as investors rush to market to access a secure store of wealth and capitalise in a reliable safe haven asset.

Back in August, the price of gold even broke the $2,000 barrier when it peaked at $2,047 (£1,538), with this driven by continued regional lockdowns in the UK and fears of a second wave of infections across the globe.

This hike meant that the price of gold has risen by 34% since the beginning of 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic emerged to compound an already weak global economy and rising geopolitical concerns throughout the world.

However, gold entered something of a rough patch as the global economic recovery began in earnest in quarter three, with this trend having continued into October and November.

In fact, the economic recovery has driven investors towards more practical precious metals such as silver and copper, both of which has experienced growth in recent weeks.

According to Oanda market analyst Edward Moya, investors have also turned their attention to cryptocurrency, with assets such as Bitcoin having mirrored the performance of gold in 2020 and remaining capable of providing individuals with a layer of protection against macroeconomic changes.

With gold having temporarily lost its momentum and safe haven status, with its price vulnerable to a break of the $1,750 level and a potential drop to $1,700.

This trend may well continue throughout quarter four, and it's undoubtedly driving investor sentiment and behaviour and the economic outlook changes.

Longer-term outlook

Interestingly, gold's long-term outlook arguably remains bullish, and this may encourage some investors to hold onto their holdings for the foreseeable future.

Such individuals may well see an improvement in mid-December, with the stimulus trade likely to be boosted by the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve (as economies make the steady transition towards widespread growth and expansion).

Once the stimulus trajectory improves, the value of gold could well stabilise and embark on an upward trajectory, potentially targeting the $1,850 level as quarter one in 2021 gets underway.

However, even this outlook could be complicated by the ongoing struggle for power in the US, with President Donald Trump still refusing to concede defeat to Joe Biden despite the lack of any discernible evidence of election fraud.

Although this issue may well be settled when the Electoral College meets later this month, any sustained uncertainty and legal challenges could boost the price of gold in the interim and hinder any forecast economic rebound.

Craig Harbour is senior digital executive at Webevents