Keeping up perspectives: Polarisation is not just limited to US politics

Increased polarisation can be observed very clearly across modern societies. The media frenzy around the US election has illuminated this over recent weeks.

There are also significant divisions elsewhere, for example whether to lock down or not, and by no means just in the US. Take Nigel Farage's new anti-lockdown push in the UK.

Meanwhile, Brexit is still a lightning rod for polarisation. It is a clear and growing trend.

Division across societies is driven by many things. Unfortunately, there is a tendency to separate society from economics and politics, but there is significant overlap and we think a multi-dimensional approach to understanding complex issues is generally helpful.

For example, in terms of divisions within societies, social media is playing a big part (society, and technology), as is income and wealth inequality (economics), which is reflected in increased populism (politics), further feeding division.

Polarisation can also be seen through a sectoral lens too, with the so called "new economy" sectors such as technology and renewable energy doing well before, during and after the Q1 market correction.

In contrast, "old economy" sectors such as oils and banks have struggled.

There is also increasing divergence regionally, particularly so more recently, as the East emerges in better economic shape from lockdown. In the West, there is less talk of a V-shaped recovery and, particularly in Europe, increasing chatter around the likelihood of a double dip.

Whatever the precise letter-shaped outcome, it seems increasingly likely that we will see multi-speed economic recoveries, leaving behind the more synchronised experience of the highly globalised years.

Multi-speed recoveries imply, not just increasing divergence in economic performance, but also in monetary policy regimes. This has various implications from an asset allocation perspective: asset classes will likely move in less of a lockstep manner, as correlations fall and diversification potential increases.

Similarly, investors will likely be rewarded for being more discerning.

A key question in the future around polarisation from a multi-dimensional perspective is whether or not a material fiscal stimulus emerges from the US. The degree to which this will happen will become more apparent as the mists of uncertainty around the election clear.

Of course, it is not just quantity. It is also quality - for example, would a fiscal stimulus tackle inequality and improve productivity, or would it be very political and inefficient?

Once these questions get answered, and if it's positive, markets will likely continue to push bond yields higher. But how will this evolve in an environment where the Federal Reserve does not want a tightening in financial market conditions?

Also, how effective can fiscal stimulus be if, and it is an if, the US follows Europe down the path towards tighter lockdowns?

With so much uncertainty, we are not yet positioning for material US fiscal stimulus.

Anthony Rayner is a multi-asset manager at Premier Miton Investors