Defying de-globalisation: How China found its groove amid trade tensions

Relations between the US and China have deteriorated significantly during the Trump administration and this decline is gathering pace.

In recent months, the tit-for-tat of trade war tariffs has moved on to political expulsions and attempts to block business.

US-led encouragement for other nations to also decouple from China has also been amplified by the Covid-19 pandemic, as factory shutdowns prompted many manufacturers to relocate their global supply chains.

Given China's ascent to the top tier of the world's economies has been largely driven by globalisation, will this de-globalisation trend impact its economic progress going forward?

Decoupling agenda

The ongoing Sino-US trade war shows little sign of easing, despite the signing of the 'phase one' trade agreement at the start of the year.

Social commerce in China: teleshopping redux

The pandemic has added to the de-globalisation pressures impacting China as both countries and companies consider moving supply chains elsewhere to diversify risk, especially in relation to the production of strategic goods.

Where once China's tensions with the US were seen as a symptom of the Trump presidency, the process of decoupling is unlikely to be reversed with a change of the US administration in November.

One of the few things Democrats and Republicans agree on is the perceived need to contain the rise of China.

Yet, the world's integrated supply chains are deeply intertwined, and this is not something than can be unwound quickly.

This is especially the case for the US, with a 2019 survey finding that 95% of US companies were invested in China for its domestic market and 87% had no intention of leaving.

This means any decoupling from the world's second-largest economy is likely to be protracted. But how prepared is China to face this apparent reversal of fortune?

Chinese resilience

Covid-19's impact on the Chinese economy has proven to be less detrimental than for many western countries. The nation already seems to be experiencing a classic V-shaped recovery.

The dollar: China's Achilles heel

After contracting by 6.8% year-on-year in the first quarter, the economy rebounded by 3.2% year-on-year in the second quarter and full-year growth is expected to be around 2.3% year-on-year for 2020 and 6.6% year-on-year in 2021.

This suggests neither the pandemic nor de-globalisation trends have caused a major derailment of Beijing's policy direction and growth aspirations.

If anything, this year's events may have prompted the government to speed up plans to transform its growth model.