The global technology arms race

The battle over energy between Russia and Europe and Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to Taiwan setting the US and China on a pathway of competitive escalation.

Semiconductors and tech independence play a critical role in US/China relations, and this cannot be resolved quickly as both countries are dependent on Taiwan - or specifically Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) - for the manufacture of leading-edge chips.

For some time now the US has prevented a small number of Chinese firms from accessing US designed semiconductors, and the equipment to make these chips, as it was assumed this technology was being used for military purposes.

As tensions between the two global superpowers soured further, we noted the tail risk was how much further the US would push to limit China's ability to innovate.

The US has indeed taken a further step, introducing sweeping controls that can limit exports to China of critical technology used to manufacture semiconductors.

The details of the new controls show the US is targeting GPU, CPU and DRAM chips designed in the last five years and the equipment to make them, as well as NAND chips designed over the last three years.

There are also specific rules limiting China's ability to import certain AI chips widely used in datacentres and critical to many modern consumer applications.

While this policy stops short of a blanket ban, the goal is to restrict China's access to chips and other technology related to advanced AI and super-computing as these have military applications.

What are the consequences of this move?

Most leading-edge semiconductor chips essential for high performance computing are designed by US or European companies such as Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom, Marvell, and Intel, but the chips are not necessarily manufactured by these companies.

In fact, at the leading-edge, these semiconductor chips are almost entirely manufactured by TSMC.

TSMC has actively retained its leading-edge chip capacity at home in Taiwan, a strategy referred to as the ‘silicon shield'.

But what is interesting is that more than half of the equipment used to manufacture globally critical chips comes from the US, with the rest from Europe and Japan.

If Europe and Japan choose to follow the lead of the US, it places China in an extremely challenging position.

Inability to access chips, and the equipment used to manufacture them, will meaningfully hamstring not only China's ability to keep up with tech developments in the West, but also hinder China's capacity to develop tech independence.

At first blush, the development of Chinese hyperscalers - such as Tencent, Alibaba and Baidu - could be impacted, as the bulk of datacentre spend is AI-centric even for current consumer use around content creation, search, and natural language programming.

Chinese electric vehicles may also see progress curbed relative to Western peers, as ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) chips could be affected.

At this stage, restrictions on handset chips appears unlikely given the limited crossover with military applications.

The language framing these restrictions, which are some of the most comprehensive we have seen to date, suggests these restrictions could be part of a rolling series.

Much remains up in the air

How rigorously will the US enforce these license approvals? Will Europe and Japan follow suit? How might the US expand export restrictions or worse initiate bans? Will China retaliate? On a longer-term basis, can China develop this technology internally?

China could choose to respond in a targeted fashion directed at high profile US brands with large profit pools in China - such as Apple, Tesla, Nike, and Estee Lauder.

It could limit US access to strategic markets that it dominates, such as rare earths in the electric vehicle battery supply chain.

If the US were to escalate further, via an embargo on all investment in China, it would be an extremely negative outcome, not just for China, but for the global economy and asset markets.

At this stage we still consider a Taiwan ‘hot war' scenario relatively remote given the US and China's co-dependence on Taiwan, or should we say TSMC.

For now, China and the US are critically aligned in maintaining a stable Taiwan for the sake of their respective economic stability.

Jacob Mitchell is CIO of Antipodes Partners