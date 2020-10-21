The Big Question: Which sectors will be the winners and losers from the US Elections?

Lloyd Harris, head of fixed Income at Premier Miton Investors

Fixed income

We know there is a second fiscal stimulus coming in the US. We just don't know when. And there may even be a third depending on who wins the election.





One thing is for sure, though: for markets the outcome is relatively clear. With additional fiscal stimulus, we will get steeper government bond curves.





As is the standard playbook when we get steeper government bond curves we also get flatter credit curves and this is likely to be a feature of the bond markets as we head through the autumn.





However, the Federal Reserve is likely to be vigilant to this dynamic. Financial conditions are already too tight in the US – banks are tightening their lending standards and it is highly unlikely the Fed sees higher 30-year rates as desirable, for it is this rate the US mortgage market is based off.





So, while flattening in credit curves will persist, the steepening of government bond curves is likely to be less pronounced because the market is wary of the Fed buying long maturity government bonds.





The longer the pandemic has us in its grip, the tighter the financial conditions and the greater chance the Fed will be forced into long-end Treasuries.