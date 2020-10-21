The Big Question: Which sectors will be the winners and losers from the US Elections?

Jan Willem Berghuis, head of small caps at Kempen Capital Management
Global small caps
More than half of the companies in the global small-cap universe are listed in the US. Although the two US presidential candidates have different high level plans, it is difficult to draw firm conclusions on the direction of the stockmarket as we have seen four years ago after the election of President Trump.
Biden as President could lead to higher taxes and more regulation, but could also lead to an increase in fiscal stimulus, more stability and an increase in international trade.
Under Biden, clean energy stocks would probably thrive and it would be supportive for some medical stocks that benefit from his healthcare plans.
One would assume energy and financials stocks would get support from deregulation under Trump. However, this year these sectors haven been performing poorly under the same administration. The overall economic situation is therefore more important for the direction of the stockmarket.
In general, we believe US small-cap companies have proven to be pretty resilient as these typically are well-managed entrepreneurial companies with strong corporate governance.
With this in mind, it is worth noting that the US has been the region where we have been able to add most value via stock selection since the inception of our fund in 2014.