crude oil
A tale of two markets: The case for neglected energy stocks
How to reignite a sector slowly losing its way
US and EM equity flows shave $30bn off global ETP flows
Commodities reverse outflows
Geopolitical risks are rising - but oil markets dismiss them
Too much focus on isolated events
2019 Outlook: Will oil price stay strong or 'drift sideways' after rollercoaster year?
Oil prices could surprise on the upside
Falling oil price causes CPI inflation to drop to 2.3% in November
Affecting petrol prices
How climate change will impact oil & gas investing
"rapid and far-reaching" economic changes required
UBS AM's Magill details 25 years of value investing
Equity markets have seen a setback over the past couple of weeks, led by the US, and this has also hit the UK equity market.
Could we see the return of $100 oil prices this year?
Up 75% since lows seen in June 2017
The opportunities in energy emerging from the late phase of the cycle
Support and attractive valuations could release the potential of commodity stocks
Oil breaks through $75 as Trump labels Iran nuclear deal 'insane'
Highest since November 2014
A 'meaningful correction' is 'necessary and overdue'
Focus on healthcare and energy
Selftrade's ETF Select 100: Which funds topped the performance charts in December 2017?
Energy ETFs performed well
Oil hits $70 as OPEC minister hints of further cuts
Highest level since December 2014
Oil prices hit two-year high following Saudi corruption crackdown
Brent Crude hit $64.3 a barrel
UK companies pay record Q3 dividends after mining sector boost
Benefitting from oil price rise
Oil price hits highest level since July 2015 as Erdogan threatens Kurdish exports
Highest level since July 2015
Finding opportunities in bonds amid 'shift back to normality'
After several years of extraordinary central bank intervention intended to provide monetary stimulus to ailing global economies, we are finally transitioning from quantitative easing (QE) to quantitative exit.
What is the outlook for oil as prices slip into bear market territory?
Overproduction concerns
Oil prices tank to November levels on unexpected rise in US inventories
Brent crude fell to $48
ETF Securities: Investors sell commodities on China downgrade fears
Inflows into crude oil ETPs
Oil prices fall as OPEC's production cuts disappoint market
Brent Crude fell 0.8% to $53.51 a barrel
Oil price surge pushes FTSE 100 to record high
Index rose to 7,460 points before falling back
Goldman Sachs warns oil prices on the brink of 'capitulation'
Brent crude fell 10% last week
Oil prices and safe-haven assets jump following US missile strike on Syria
Brent crude climbed above $56 a barrel