IW Long Reads: The commodities 'supercycle' - Is a climate change revolution fuelling optimism for markets?

More than a year ago, since much of the UK went into its first national lockdown, a palpable optimism is fuelling commodities markets.

Populations are collectively champing at the bit to return to a life involving travel, leisure and consumption against a backdrop of extraordinary levels of fiscal stimulus and loose monetary policy designed to help a post-Covid economic recovery.

Add in the additional tailwind of a climate change revolution comprising massive green infrastructure spend and it is little wonder calls were heard along Wall Street of a commodity "supercycle" on the horizon, with Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and J.P. Morgan among the more bullish voices.

A supercycle refers to an extended period of time demonstrating above-trend price movements - a concept only seen a handful of times in the past 100 years.

The last one, driven by China's rapid and prolonged growth spurt, started in 2000 and lasted until around 2014, according to ING.

Opinion is split over whether such a new phase is on the horizon or just to expect a natural cyclical uptick in prices after a depressed period. The main differentiators between these two positive phases are the extent to which demand overwhelms supply, and the length of time it takes to bring more supply to market.

Shale's market scalp

Setting some context around the prospect of rising asset prices is Jonathan Waghorn, co-manager of the Guinness Global Energy and Sustainable Energy funds.

The US shale industry has, over the past five or six years, been taking "dramatic" market share from OPEC, he said, exploiting its access to healthy levels of resources, capital and equipment as well as having "the wherewithal to go about developing shale oil onshore, relatively easily and quickly."

"What we have seen is OPEC, which controls 40% of the market, having to cede market share to allow the US shale oil to come into the system. And at certain points in the last four or five years, they said they do not want to do that anymore, and prices fell accordingly."

Against that backdrop, the pandemic has taken nine million barrels a day of demand off the table, which he said was "just unprecedented… that is [approximately] nine times the size of the fall in oil demand that we saw in the Global Financial Crisis."

He praised OPEC's coherent response, working collaboratively to withdraw supply, in turn tightening the market and "defending the oil price at a reasonable level".

Year to date, the oil price has returned up above pre-pandemic levels, skirting around $70 per barrel at the time of writing, copper is up at all-time highs of roughly $4 per pound and the Bloomberg Commodities index has gained 9.8% year to date while the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry index is up 22.4% since the start of the year.

Broad expectations that inflation is likely to pick up - as central banks are indicating no interest rate hikes until the economic recovery looks more sustainable - might also start to feed into higher commodity prices.

Green infrastructure spending

Vincent Ropers is co-manager of the Wise Multi-Asset Growth portfolio. He believes strong arguments exist in support of the new commodity supercycle theory, naming tight supply/demand balances, increasing global infrastructure spend, an ESG and decarbonisation tailwind, and inflationary pressures.

Yet he also acknowledges how "notoriously hard" commodity prices are to predict.

He said: "More important than obsessing about terminology and long-term cycles, we think that investors should focus on the appealing characteristics the mining sector in particular offers, be it healthy balance sheets, attractive valuations or increasing desire by management to distribute profits to shareholders.

"Those companies don't need a commodities supercycle to be attractive but, if it happens, this would be the cherry on the cake."

Looking ahead, Waghorn added: "Obviously OPEC's actions have started to bring about this significant price response. Where we go from here is really interesting because the impact of lower price means lower reinvestment, and if you do not invest in oil as a commodity and create more capacity, then supply will disappoint.

"That is exactly what we saw in the run-up to the commodity supercycle in 2008/2009: a lack of investment with a strong demand outlook."

In terms of whether we are facing another one, he said it lies purely in the hands of OPEC, but feels it is not in their best interests.

"They still sit on 65% of the world's oil reserves, and have 40% of production capacity. There is a much stronger case for keeping oil at an acceptable level, producing as many barrels as they possibly can over time and getting that revenue, as opposed to spiking oil to $100 or $150 a barrel to satisfy this year's finances."

Clean and dirty energy debate

The other side of the debate is around infrastructure, where parallels exist between President Biden's plans for overhauling the US and that of China back in the early-mid 2000s.

Waghorn said oil has been the weakest of the recovering commodities to date because Covid has caused a transportation-led recession.

"If people are not moving, oil is not being consumed. If we go and build a whole series of new cities, roads, or railways, it is not really an oil story. Once those are built, it becomes an oil story."

China's trajectory is crucial to this entire debate, with its post-Covid recovery plans reporting record oil, iron and copper imports in 2020, for example, according to ING.

Whether China's rush of demand will be sustained is too early to call but even if the nation is a mere catalyst, other nations will follow, and the green energy revolution - not just tipped by China but all developed nations - is the other critical dynamic at play.

Wind and solar energy for example are expected to account for half of the US power mix in the next 30 years, according to Ben Morton, head of global infrastructure at Cohen & Steers, as coal and nuclear plants are retired.

"Part of this is due to better economics, as scale and technology advancements have allowed utilities to build new wind and solar generation quickly and efficiently," he said.

"Today, unsubsidised costs for clean energy are in line with - or in some cases, below - traditional coal, gas and nuclear generation. In effect, it is now often cheaper to save the environment than to pollute it."

The World Bank has estimated that the energy transition will need three billion tonnes of minerals and metals as energy storage and the rise of renewable energy such as wind, solar and geothermal see demand for graphite, lithium and cobalt surge.

Mining for solutions

Ben Gutteridge is director of model portfolio solutions at Invesco. While making it clear that in leading an MPS he looks to his underlying funds to express their views on the commodities space, rather than he himself, he sees reasons to be "constructive" on both the energy and metals and mining discussions.

"It is harder to describe a supercycle in energy because we are expecting to see flattish demand and constrained supply as a result of the moves from OPEC 2.0," he said.

"But we see the oil price as pretty well supported from here, with the reopening trade and cheapness but demand will be flatter as we go through a transition to a less carbon intensive and oil-based usage."

He added that in base metals, things were "slightly more interesting" with more reasons to see a ‘supercycle' narrative building as we see a switch to electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure.

"Again, the supply side is unlikely to keep pace with growing demand and therefore the commodity complex is quite well supported. We are seeing the reopening trade, and constructive supply/demand fundamentals over the medium and longer term."

At fund level, three managers stand out, as he named Man GLG UK Income, Dodge & Cox Worldwide US Stock and Invesco European Equity to gain exposure to the theme.

Ropers added his favoured trio into the mix, used to access different parts of the commodities universe.

"BlackRock World Mining Trust gives us access to mining and metal assets globally. We also invest in Jupiter Gold & Silver to express our specific view of the continued merits of owning gold assets in today's environment, as well as silver which presents interesting technical characteristics different to gold's.

"We also invest in the Baker Steel Resources Trust which plays the commodities themes via small, mainly private, resources companies."

