Mining for sweet returns: Are we on the cusp of a multi-year bull market in raw materials?

Multi asset managers will need to pay much greater attention to commodities, and commodity-linked equities, for delivering alpha than has been the case in more than a decade.

Despite the significant back up in bond yields in the past month alone, fixed income assets remain grotesquely overvalued and at risk of entering a secular bear market soon.

Equities in general look much more attractive as dividend yields remain higher relative to bonds while valuations, as measured by earnings and cashflow multiples, are reasonable, apart from US growth stocks.

When comparing stockmarkets, UK blue chips offer even better upside due to their Brexit discount, which should close over time, while the FTSE 100 index is uniquely exposed to a global economic recovery as many of its constituents are cyclical sectors, including a big weighting in companies engaged in mining and production of hydrocarbons.

It is our belief we are on the cusp of a multi-year new bull market in the prices of all raw materials, which has at its root cause the gargantuan amount of money printing and government spending worldwide.

Students of previous commodity bull markets are aware that the first mover in a synchronised rotational commodity upswing is usually gold as this is the first to react to excess monetary creation.

Gold last year hit an all-time high as measured in all major currencies - not just the US dollar. Since the US came off the gold standard under President Nixon in 1971, the US dollar has lost 98% of its value versus gold.

Despite recent weakness, gold remains in a primary bull market, but gold is not the only commodity to offer a hedge against currency debasement - copper, silver, nickel, wheat and coffee are all eventually just as inflation-proof as gold. It is just that all these commodities do not go up at the same time and tend to trade in rotation.

Commodities are also cheap on historical comparisons relative to other assets - the graph above shows the long-term ratio of the Goldman Sachs Commodity index relative to the S&P index, and that the GSCI is at a 50-year relative discount.

Not only is this background incredibly favourable for commodities, investors can also gain exposure at an attractive valuation now.

So which commodities offer investors the best prospects for making money? Copper merits close attention as we move towards a decarbonisation world, partly driven by the growing power of the ESG investing movement towards clean and green new technologies.

Another standout commodity is silver which is an essential ingredient in solar panels. It is easy to identify future solar-related demand for silver; what is not as easy to figure out is where all the extra silver will come from, especially at prevailing prices.

Most silver is mined as a by-product of lead and zinc mining and may in turn require a big move up in their prices to incentivise miners to ramp up production.

We are also bullish on oil even as the industry becomes the whipping boy for both ESG investors and wider public opinion. Its poor image has already led to a major reduction in new investment globally.

This will eventually cause a significant squeeze in new supplies and therefore higher prices, which have already tripled over the past year.

Growing interest in hydrogen fuel is also paradoxically likely to benefit natural gas as it is repurposed as a source material for former. Many investors are wary of commodities and mining shares as these are perceived as risky due to excessive volatility either real or imagined.

However, these risks are overblown and as a sector commodity shares remain cheap and offer both superior capital and dividend growth potential. With inflationary expectations on the rise, the prospects for bonds looking grim while cash still offers no real returns.

In contrast, equities exposed to commodity markets appear to be in a sweet spot. Investors should focus on large-cap international miners and oil producers such as BHP, Rio Tinto, Fresnillo, Shell and BP as well as specialist gold and precious mining funds. These are likely to outperform.

Terry Farrow is a senior fund manager at Charteris Treasury Portfolio Managers