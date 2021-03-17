Worth its weight in gold: Why silver is the horse to back when markets recover

Having been in the eye of the storm last year, as lockdowns globally weighed heavily on demand, commodities are back in vogue.

Benefitting from a better-than-expected economic recovery, there are both short- and long-term trends presently at play for the asset class.

We have growth in money supply, rock bottom interest rates and fiscal stimulus - all of which have boosted inflation expectations.

If investors believe in the inflation trade - and the bond market does at present - then with central banks spending their way out of trouble, real assets such as commodities are an attractive option.

Add the potential for a weaker US dollar, growing demand for commodities in China and the need for metals to make strides in tackling climate change, then the benefits are clear.

I split commodities into four areas - precious metals, industrials metals, energy and agriculture. Gold and silver were two of the success stories of 2020 - with the former topping $2,000 an ounce for first time.

Silver is the horse to back when markets recover, as it can rise sharply over a short period, as we saw in 2020.

The spot prices of both now look expensive versus their long-term average. However, the long-term gold-silver ratio still shows silver is undervalued.

We also believe there is more mileage in the gold price - the World Gold Council supports this citing the emerging markets recovery benefitting consumer demand, central bank demand not wavering and improved mine production.

Investors must also note industrial metals look expensive versus history. For example, we saw huge demand for metals in the noughties - because of the urbanisation in China - which then fell off a cliff for the past decade.

However, there are long-term structural drivers supporting these prices such as the move to electric vehicles (EVs), the big infrastructure spend and the growing population. The wider move to renewables will require significant amounts of these industrial metals over long periods of time.

A good example is the soaring copper demand, which is essential in both old and new infrastructure builds. China recently revealed its plans to boost new energy vehicle market penetration to 20% by 2025. Copper will benefit from this, along with the need for further charging infrastructure.

Another example is lithium, a key component in Tesla's EVs. The world currently mines around 400,000 tons of lithium a year, enough to power two to three million EVs, though only a third of that goes to them right now.

I read that it would need to increase tenfold to reach Tesla founder Elon Musk's long-term goals with Tesla now looking to mine its own lithium.

Supply and demand is integral to the commodities play, which brings me to oil and agriculture, with the former suffering last year. Early in 2020, there was a price war between the Saudis (OPEC) and Russia.

At the same time, there was a huge demand shock - no one was using transport of any kind due to the pandemic. Demand fell rapidly with the price of a barrel of oil turning negative at one point as there was too much supply and nowhere to store the oil. We expect the long-term oil price to be between $40-$70 a barrel.

Agriculture is also a multi-layered, long-term story. The global population is increasing, as is the middle class - who can afford to eat better. For example, if you want beef, you need more grain to feed the cow. Supply and demand for the likes of wheat can also be weather dependent - so there are risks.

I believe the outlook is promising for the asset class, but investors cannot ignore the threat of further lockdowns hitting supply and demand. We have some exposure to precious metals through the Jupiter Gold & Silver and Ninety One Global Gold funds.

We have also tapped into industrial metals through Latin America and emerging markets, via funds such as Fidelity Asia Pacific Opportunities.

Darius McDermott is managing director of Chelsea Financial Services