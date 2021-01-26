Structured product returns fall in 2020 despite continued success

Products dealing with crude oil futures were among the worst performers

Structured products had their worst year since 2004, despite more than two-thirds (69.4%) providing investors with positive returns and just 6.8% returning a loss, a report from Lowes Financial Management has revealed.

Last year was a volatile one for stockmarkets, in particular the FTSE 100, thanks to the coronavirus.

That resulted in average annualised returns for all structured products maturing in 2020 of 3.5%, their lowest level since 2004 and well below 2019's 5.7% return, the latest structured product annual performance review from Lowes showed. The average annualised return for the past decade has been 6.3%.

Further, 16 of 235 products maturing in 2020 realised a capital loss for investors, versus four loss-making maturities from 334 in 2019.

However, that meant 163 of the 235 products generated positive returns, with 56 returning investors' capital back.

Ian Lowes, managing director of Lowes Financial Management, said that despite the colossal impact Covid-19 had had on both socioeconomics and the UK stockmarket and lower average returns than in recent years, structured products had still had "another successful year" in 2020.

Further, Lowes noted that all of the structured products that lost investors money through the year were "inherently riskier share- or commodities-linked plans, many of which were already forecast to make losses even before the pandemic struck".

The worst-performing product, for instance, derived its performance from the S&P GSCI Crude Oil Excess Return, an index entirely composed of crude oil futures contracts.

The Meteor Crude Oil Kick Out Supertracker Plan March 2015 matured in April and realised a capital loss of almost 75%.

In contrast, products linked solely to the FTSE 100 continued their run of not having lost investors cash since 2012, Lowes found.

Lowes said the structured products sector had continued to evolve and develop: "The sector is well regulated, has become a lot less complex, and many plans regularly outperform other investment products, while providing contingent capital protection against market falls.

"They can no longer be dismissed by any independent investment adviser."