IW Long Reads: Burning ambition or crude awakening? Oil giants' M&A plans for renewables firms fuel energy transition debate

'Hell freezing over' refers to something that will never happen. But when north Texas freezes over, it not only dominates the news agenda, but tries to hang that agenda on the renewable vs fossil fuel energy debate.

Frozen wind turbines were blamed by high-profile Republicans for millions of Texans being left without power (despite wind power only contributing around 10% of the state's energy), while the 'energy island' state of Texas, which runs on its own grid, was also said to be naively underprepared for the historic bad weather to hit the US in recent weeks.

While the energy sector was among the worst hit by the pandemic last year, the oil price has now fully recovered to pre-March levels. But this has not yet fed through to oil company share prices.

Investors in the energy space are navigating multiples forces concurrently: Saudi Arabia put in place constraints last year to prevent a supply glut as consumer demand fell off a cliff when travel came to a near-standstill, and the pressure to move towards a zero-carbon economy remains, perpetually in the background.

Mixed outlook for M&A

With plummeting oil prices, merger and acquisition (M&A) activity took a hit last year - 47% down on 2019, according to law firm White & Case, with the deals that did complete successfully driven by appetite for scale - a necessary factor given the new environment.

The outlook looks conflicted, as certain companies with capital take their pick from distressed asset prices, while others will shelve consolidation plans in the face of such unpredictable conditions.

Mergers are taking the shape of traditional energy firms buying up expertise in the renewable space, such as Total taking a $2.5bn stake in solar power producer Adani Green Energy. Others are opting for classic consolidation, such as Chevron's $14.1bn acquisition of Noble.

David Barclay, senior investment manager at Brewin Dolphin, said: "Done right, M&A can lead to economies of scale and balance sheet efficiencies, which can free up capital for green investing.

"Done wrong, they can be very value destructive. Last year's flirtation between Exxon and Chevron shows that nothing is out of the question - but was likely more a function of pandemic panic rather than strategic sense."

Earlier this month, a consortium of oil majors attracted attention for high bids into a series of offshore wind farms off the Irish Sea. While logical on the one hand - their experience of offshore infrastructure lending itself well to such projects - manager of the M&G Climate Solutions fund Randeep Somel has concerns.

While his mandate, which launched in November 2020, automatically excludes any exposure to fossil fuels (among other sectors), he said investors would be better off looking at the M&A targets rather than those forced buyers attempting to futureproof their businesses.

He gives the following example: "You've effectively got BP trading on price/earnings of 8x or 9x, investing in or buying products from companies on p/e of 24x or 25x.

"Why? Because one has a redundant asset, which people see as a risk and they are putting that capital into much more expensive assets.

"While we don't invest in oil and gas, my biggest concern is that one day an activist investor might say, 'the majority of your business is in oil and gas, you aren't going to get a 'clean energy' multiple, so let's spin out your renewable assets?'

"As a shareholder, that would make sense - to unlock value you might not otherwise see for potentially three decades."

Better to own than to not?

But is the sector's diminishing relevance simply reflecting its cyclical nature? The transition is a long-term play, and - as J O Hambro Capital Management senior fund manager Clive Beagles asks - if the oil price continues to rise and feeds through to share prices, will that recovery be too difficult to not own?

"It will be interesting to watch. How high does the oil price need to go before people are forced back in, or will they stay with those principles and say, 'I'm never owning an oil company ever again'?"

Energy has gone from comprising roughly 12.5% of the S&P 500 in 2010 to just 2.33% today, the smallest weighting of all the sectors, according to S&P Global.

One fund manager said that various fund groups were laying off their energy analysts, closing down those capabilities altogether - without interest in a sector, what's the point of paying for it to be researched?

The collective efforts of investors, politicians, regulators and consumers to achieve a zero-carbon global economy are only to be applauded clearly, but there is more than one road to take.

Beagles, co-manager of the £1.85bn JOHCM UK Equity Income fund, focuses on trajectory of change, as opposed to the binary approach adopted by many in the RI space.

"I can see that if you disinvest, cost of capital will go up and these companies will be forced to change, but that will take a long time. I would hope you can influence more from inside the tent than outside it and encourage quicker change, more productively.

"There are enormous stakeholder interests in doing that, in being right for society. But ultimately if they get it right, the shares get re-rated and gains are made that way as well."

With about 25% in commodities, split around 15% in mining and 10% in oil names, the manager said this was a first.

"If you look back through most of the rest of the lifetime of our fund, it would have been the other way around."

Clearly that reflects the mining sector being "the right side of the transition and the oil names being the wrong side".

BP, for example, intending to become a net zero-carbon company by 2050, has become "a poster child for the angst", with many sceptical over the viability of that ambition.

But compared to many of the US majors, which "appear to have their heads in the sand" on the issue, he feels BP is a worthy investment.

Investing in renewable projects

Of his top holding, Beagles explained: "I can easily see a very strong two or three years of operational performance after a difficult 2020, which gives them a three or four-year window in which to invest its $5bn on renewable projects each year, and pay the dividend, and start to do a share buyback.

"It would make sense, because the shares have become so unloved they are now undervalued. I think it should all be possible but will take a bit of juggling because they've got more debt than they would like to be exposed to."

Another interesting example was SSE, arguably the "champion" for dividends from renewable energy. Beagles added one of the drivers for SSE's growth, leading to its high valuation, has been its status as an acquisition target.

"It will be interesting to watch what the UK allows, as it takes a more interventionist approach politically. Boris Johnson said he hopes we can become 'the Saudi Arabia of wind'.

"Would the government be happy for SSE to be acquired? I suspect if it were by someone like BP, the answer is probably 'yes' because it would still be seen as something of a 'national champion'."

Different strategies will be adopted but they are all heading towards the same cause. As the recovery picks up, it is broadly expected that the oil majors who will succeed will be those repositioning themselves as energy majors, which given their indebted balance sheets - ExxonMobil, Chevron, BP and Shell reportedly posted combined losses of $50bn last year - will be no easy feat.

Energy companies had to ensure sufficient supply to meet demand as the world transitions, according to BlackRock's Alastair Bishop, co-manager of the $5.6bn BGF Sustainable Energy fund, adding that companies should focus on potential competitive advantages.

"For some energy companies, this may be in the delivery of large scale and complex projects," he said.

"For others, that may mean remaining an oil and gas business, but ensuring they are low down the carbon cost curve, while for others it will mean embracing offshore wind, renewable fuels or low carbon activities in higher risk geographies."

Bucking the trend

The shift is seismic. Bishop's employer, the world's biggest money manager, has very publicly committed to improving its voting recording on climate-related issues.

In 2019, Norway's sovereign wealth fund - which owns the equivalent of 1% of every stock market listing in the world - said it would no longer invest in oil and gas, of which Brewin's Barclay said was "remarkable, for a petroleum economy".

He added "the world still needs oil, but these companies are reinvesting revenues from traditional core activities in a whole new way".

If not by pure acquisitions, partnerships will be the main way forward. However, M&G's Somel said the oil majors might have deep pockets but they did not have the expertise, where strategic partnerships, such as that between BP and Equinor, would become key.

If the majors want to move into wind farms, he said they will be looking towards companies such as Vestas, Orsted or Greencoat - the 'pure plays' that can deliver the solutions today.

"Are all these companies coming in and taking their lunch now? We spoke to Orsted, which has absolute confidence in its business model. They know the areas they are going for.

"Their entire portfolio has 20-year power purchase agreements - so the prices are effectively locked in for that timeframe."

