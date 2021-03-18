Preparing to steel the show: Commodities poised to play a vital role in the defence against inflation

There is a buzz around commodity markets once again. While this could be seen as a natural response to economic recovery and, potentially, the revival of inflation, there is more behind this new enthusiasm than global growth, with certain commodities poised to play a vital role in the new economy that emerges from the pandemic.

This backdrop of global growth is likely to be supportive for commodities. In particular, China drove the last commodities super-cycle of the 2000s, and its robust recovery is driving demand once again.

For example, analysts at S&P Global Platts said China's anticipated economic growth in 2021 will drive oil demand higher. It estimated that China's oil consumption growth will be around half the rate of the country's GDP growth.

Inflation expectations are also moving higher, driven by vast fiscal and monetary stimulus, plus increasing optimism on global growth as vaccine rollouts begin in earnest.

Rising global production costs, moves by central banks to allow inflation to overshoot existing targets and political pressure to keep interest rates low are all likely to push inflation higher.

The recovery comes at a time when supply is constrained. Covid-19 brought operational disruptions to mining companies, which limited production. Many natural resources companies had already pared back capital expenditure to curb excess capacity created in the last cycle.

This is helping lift commodities prices and support the performance of the natural resources sector.

Mined commodities

While the environment is encouraging across the commodity spectrum, there are pockets where demand is particularly strong. Parts of the metals complex are already seeing strong price rises in response to government infrastructure plans and a vigorous rebound in China's manufacturing activity.

Looking forward, infrastructure build for the energy transition is likely to be metal-dependent. We see the mining sector playing a crucial role in supplying the materials required for low carbon technologies such as wind turbines and solar panels.

Huge financial packages have been put in place to support the transition to a low carbon economy - the US alone is outlining a $2trn climate change plan.

As money from fiscal stimulus packages goes towards decarbonisation and renewable energy infrastructure, we expect demand for nickel, aluminium, copper and lithium to increase. Renewable energy systems consume around five times more copper than conventional power generation systems.

Talk of a new super-cycle may be overblown, but there is certainly strong support for prices. For instance, copper recently reached its highest level since 2012.

Supply constraints may remain in place even as demand increases. Capital spending is still a long way below its peak, and we are encouraged by conversations with management teams around continued capital discipline.

Even with this backdrop and, in spite of strong gains for mining companies in 2020, the mining sector compares favourably to broader equity markets.