Goldman Sachs AM heeds caution about running into energy stocks

Despite a rise in the price of oil following the escalation of conflict between Israel and Iran, Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) has told investors to exercise caution before flooding energy stocks.
In its mid-year outlook on Wednesday (18 June), GSAM's global co-head of quantitative investment strategies, Osman Ali, said that his firm is "more cautious" on energy at the moment. "Despite the oil shock we are observing now and the outperformance of energy equities, I think you should be cautious of that sector in general due to the broader weakness in that complex," he said. Friday Briefing: Energy's fall from grace is understandable but a comeback will be tough Ali noted that while the lofty valuations of US equities will likely drop, when allocating to sectors and geographi...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes