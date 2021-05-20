Boom and bust: What impact has Covid-19 had on commodities cycle?

History shows that commodity cycles tend to be long.

Back in the summer of 2019, Robert Siddles, the then-manager of what is now Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies, joked with me that commodity cycles tend to have ten up years, then 18 down years, so, with the last up cycle starting in the early 2000s, he planned to start looking at them again in 2027.

IW Long Reads: The commodities 'supercycle' - Is a climate change revolution fuelling optimism for markets?

In reality, the pandemic appears to have moved this date forward. But why do commodity markets have such elongated booms and busts? And where are we today?

Taking the first question, commodity extraction tends to come with high fixed costs and so it takes considerable effort to bring on new supply. In economist language, at least in the short term, supply tends to be price inelastic.

Consequently, when demand is strong, commodity prices can move up very quickly. Inevitably, however, high prices will encourage new supply to enter the market over time, bringing the equilibrium price down. That does not explain though why commodity downturns tend to last so long.

Although this has improved since the peak of the last commodity cycle, historically, mining companies have not had a good track record when it comes to capital discipline.

During the booms, rather than focusing on providing good shareholder returns over the long term, the miners have tended to plough most of their profits back into the ground to expand their production capacity.

If almost everybody does this it leads to significant excess capacity when the market turns and a nasty hangover in the form of a long low pricing environment.

With a high fixed cost and relatively low marginal cost, it can pay producers to keep on mining, even if they are not covering their cost of capital but are still covering day-to-day running costs.

Put simply, supply can be very price inelastic on the downside as well and while a lot of the big operators can limp on, running companies in this way is clearly not good for shareholder returns. So, what causes this environment to change?

For any given commodity, there are a range of production costs. And because of factors such as geology, access to infrastructure and the quality of the mining jurisdiction, some producers have higher marginal costs than others.

As prices fall over time, higher marginal cost producers are eventually forced out of the market, allowing the cycle to turn.

Preparing to steel the show: Commodities poised to play a vital role in the defence against inflation

At this point it is worth saying that mines often require significant capital investment just to maintain existing production capacity. In difficult pricing environments, mining companies will cut back on this investment, which naturally reduces capacity, sometimes permanently, and lays the foundations for an eventual upturn.

As for the situation today, prior to the onset of the pandemic, commodities had faced a decade-long bear market; an inevitable hangover from the commodity supercycle of the early noughties