Crispin Odey

Hedge fund founder

Crispin Odey is a London-based hedge fund manager and founding partner of Odey Asset Management. He is generally known for his 'bearish outlook' on the markets - and they recently paid off, with his €173m Odey European fund returning 19.9% in 2018.

Odey established Odey Asset Management in 1991 and today heads investment management. His net worth has been estimated at more than £1bn. Before founding Odey, he managed the Baring European Growth Trust and Continental European pension funds at Barings Asset Management and Framlington Fund Managers.