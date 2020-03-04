Crispin Odey
Hedge fund founder
Crispin Odey is a London-based hedge fund manager and founding partner of Odey Asset Management. He is generally known for his 'bearish outlook' on the markets - and they recently paid off, with his €173m Odey European fund returning 19.9% in 2018.
Odey established Odey Asset Management in 1991 and today heads investment management. His net worth has been estimated at more than £1bn. Before founding Odey, he managed the Baring European Growth Trust and Continental European pension funds at Barings Asset Management and Framlington Fund Managers.
