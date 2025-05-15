FCA private messaging crackdown not expected to expand to wealth and asset management

Last year, the regulator started investigating the use of encrypted messaging apps in banking, following a similar move from the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Over the summer of 2024, the FCA sent City firms a survey to assess and understand how their staff uses encrypted messaging services and how such channels are monitored by the institutions. Zero cases of non-financial misconduct have been opened by FCA in two years In its response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request sent by Investment Week, the watchdog said there currently is no intention to expand its assessm...