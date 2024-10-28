Odey Wealth Management files for voluntary liquidation

Odey Wealth Management, the former subsidiary of Odey Asset Management, has filed for voluntary liquidation.
According to Companies House filings, the special resolution to liquidate the company was approved on 10 October at a general meeting of the firm. Evelyn Partners' Adam Stephens and Kevin Ley were appointed as joint liquidators on 22 October, according to the filings. In the declaration of solvency written by Odey Wealth chair Peter Martin, he said the company "will be able to pay its debts in full together with interest at the official rate within a period of 12 months", beginning on the winding up date. Ex-Odey AM partner James Kostoris exits Lancaster IM after five months As ...
