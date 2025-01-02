Crispin Odey seeks damages of at least £79m in libel case against FT – reports

Former hedge fund manager Crispin Odey is seeking at least £79m in damages from the Financial Times in his libel case against the newspaper.
According to high court documents seen by the PA news agency, Odey's lawyers stated he has suffered a "very significant financial loss" as a result of the FT investigation into alleged sexual misconduct spanning between 1995 and 2023, but the claim will be capped at £79m. Odey Wealth Management files for voluntary liquidation In June and July 2023, the newspaper published four articles featuring over a dozen women claiming to have been either sexually assaulted or harassed by the hedge fund manager. Five women are also separately suing Odey over his alleged misconduct. Adam Speker,...
