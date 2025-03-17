FCA bans Crispin Odey from UK financial services industry

The Financial Conduct Authority has banned the now-disgraced British hedge fund manager Crispin Odey from the UK financial services industry.
In a statement today (17 March), the FCA said Odey has deliberately sought to frustrate Odey Asset Management's "disciplinary processes into his conduct to protect his own interests" and that he "lacked integrity". "Odey showed reckless disregard for OAM's governance, causing OAM to breach certain regulatory requirements," the FCA statement read. "In addition, the FCA considers that Odey's behaviour towards both OAM and the FCA lacked candour." As a result of the fund manager's conduct, the FCA said Odey is "not a fit and proper person" to conduct any role within the regulated activit...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes