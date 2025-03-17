FCA bans Crispin Odey from UK financial services industry

In a statement today (17 March), the FCA said Odey has deliberately sought to frustrate Odey Asset Management's "disciplinary processes into his conduct to protect his own interests" and that he "lacked integrity". "Odey showed reckless disregard for OAM's governance, causing OAM to breach certain regulatory requirements," the FCA statement read. "In addition, the FCA considers that Odey's behaviour towards both OAM and the FCA lacked candour." As a result of the fund manager's conduct, the FCA said Odey is "not a fit and proper person" to conduct any role within the regulated activit...