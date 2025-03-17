FCA bans Crispin Odey from UK financial services industry

Lack of integrity

Sorin Dojan
clock • 2 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority has banned the now-disgraced British hedge fund manager Crispin Odey from the UK financial services industry.

In a statement today (17 March), the FCA said Odey has deliberately sought to frustrate Odey Asset Management's "disciplinary processes into his conduct to protect his own interests" and that he "lacked integrity". "Odey showed reckless disregard for OAM's governance, causing OAM to breach certain regulatory requirements," the FCA statement read. "In addition, the FCA considers that Odey's behaviour towards both OAM and the FCA lacked candour." As a result of the fund manager's conduct, the FCA said Odey is "not a fit and proper person" to conduct any role within the regulated activit...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

OECD downgrades UK growth forecast to 1.4% for 2025

Harmony Energy Income agrees to £190.8m takeover offer from Foresight

More on Industry

FCA bans Crispin Odey from UK financial services industry
Industry

FCA bans Crispin Odey from UK financial services industry

Lack of integrity

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 17 March 2025 • 2 min read
Ex-BoE governor Mark Carney wins race to become Canada's prime minister
Industry

Ex-BoE governor Mark Carney wins race to become Canada's prime minister

Vows to win trade war against US

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 10 March 2025 • 2 min read
The Big Interview: Rathbones' Jayne Rogers on value over price and the short-termism 'disease'
Industry

The Big Interview: Rathbones' Jayne Rogers on value over price and the short-termism 'disease'

Impact of Consumer Duty on distribution

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 07 March 2025 • 6 min read
Trustpilot